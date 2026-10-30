MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Alphabet's historic decline highlights pressure on Google's model and the growing urgency for businesses to secure visibility in AI-generated recommendations.

- Scott Trachtenberg

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIMZER, a provider of Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services, today warned that Alphabet's historic stock selloff underscores a fundamental shift in how consumers discover, evaluate, and choose businesses online.

Alphabet shares fell over 13% during trading on October 29, erasing more than $500 billion in market capitalization. The sharp decline followed earnings reports showing Google Search revenue growth slowing to 12% year over year-down from 17% in the second quarter and 19% in the first quarter. During Alphabet's earnings call, Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler cited "the lower monetization we were seeing in AI Mode," highlighting the structural challenges of monetizing conversational search.

The Shift to Conversational Discovery

The implications extend far beyond Wall Street. As consumers increasingly turn to ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity for direct answers and business recommendations, ranking prominently in traditional search results is no longer enough.

"Google spent decades building one of the most successful advertising models in history, and now even Google is being forced to adapt," said Scott Trachtenberg, Founder and Chief AI Optimizer at AIMZER. "The biggest risk today isn't disappearing from Google. It's that your next customer never searches Google at all. They ask AI for a recommendation, and your business isn't in the answer. "

According to Google, AI Mode queries are approximately three times longer than traditional searches, with 20% incorporating voice, images, or documents. This evolving behavior creates a new competitive priority for businesses: establishing the credibility and authority needed to earn AI-generated recommendations.

How Businesses Can Adapt

AIMZER advocates combining traditional Search Engine Optimization (SEO) with AEO and GEO to strengthen visibility across conventional search engines and AI-powered discovery platforms.

Key priorities include:

.Measuring AI Visibility: Tracking how frequently and prominently brands appear in AI-generated answers and recommendations compared with competitors.

.Optimizing Technical AI Readiness: Improving website structure, schema markup, and content accessibility to help AI systems accurately understand a company's capabilities and expertise.

.Building Recommendation Authority: Strengthening credible third-party citations, digital public relations, and brand consistency to increase the likelihood of earning AI recommendations.

"Businesses that recognized the importance of search engines early gained a tremendous competitive advantage," Trachtenberg added. "AI search presents a similar opportunity, but the shift is happening much faster. The time to optimize for AI-driven customer discovery is now, before traditional search traffic declines and competitors establish themselves as the businesses AI recommends."

About AIMZER

AIMZER specializes in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), helping businesses improve their visibility, credibility, and likelihood of being recommended across leading AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.

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Google's $500 Billion Stock Selloff Signals Urgent Shift to AI Search, AIMZER Prepares Businesses News Provided By AIMZER October 30, 2026, 13:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR...



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