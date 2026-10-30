Masters Of Legal Marketing: What Law Firm Leaders Can Expect At The Two-Day Event In Hollywood, Florida

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MOLM at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood gives firm leaders a full day on intake, data, and marketing strategy, built around better cases, not just more leads.

- Zach Hoffman

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Masters of Legal Marketing: Intake & Marketing Summit brings law firm owners, managing partners, and C-level executives to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on November 5–6.

The program follows the path a case takes through a firm, from intake to performance data to the marketing that brings leads in. Each half of the day includes a roundtable where attendees apply what they've heard to their own firms.

"The sessions give people the frameworks," said Zach Hoffman, Founder, President & CEO of Exults. "The roundtables give them time to figure out what those frameworks mean for their own firm, with peers dealing with the same problems."

Thursday, November 5

- 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Welcome Reception at the Davidoff Cigar Lounge: Cigars, whiskey, wine, and time to meet speakers and fellow firm leaders.

Friday, November 6, Salon Ballroom

- 9:30 AM, Breakfast

- 10:00 AM, Fighter Jet vs. Jumbo Jet: Precision vs. Clunky: Why precise, fast-moving firms outperform those slowed down by clunky systems.

- 11:00 AM, Intake with Jenn Gore: The Evergreen Business Coaching founder shares lessons from building Atlanta Personal Injury Law Group and selling it to one of the nation's largest personal injury firms.

- 11:45 AM, Intake Roundtable: Peer discussion on what's working and what isn't.

- 12:15 PM, Lunch and Networking

- 1:30 PM, Community Marketing to the Next Level with Chad Mance: A workshop on building community presence and relationships.

- 2:15 PM, Data, Stats, KPIs: What Counts: A workshop on the metrics that matter, including the role of AI.

- 3:00 PM, Marketing Options: Traditional, Digital, Oh My!: Direct response versus branding, and where the budget should go.

- 3:30 PM, Marketing Roundtable: Strategies, questions, and challenges from the room.

- 4:00 PM, Marketing and Branding with Warren Struhl: The serial entrepreneur behind PaperDirect, Popcorn, Indiana, and G.O.A.T. Foods offer an outside perspective on building brands.

- 4:45 PM, Closing Remarks

Attendance is limited, and the event is spouse- and family-friendly. Law firm leaders can reserve their spot or request more information at MOLM today.

About Masters of Legal Marketing

Masters of Legal Marketing, an exclusive event for law firm owners, managing partners, and C-level executives. Built around one focused room and two high-value days, Masters of Legal Marketing brings firm leaders together with attorneys, entrepreneurs, and marketing experts to work through the issues that drive firm growth, from intake and performance data to marketing strategy and branding. Learn more at MOLM today.

Zach Hoffman

Exults

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Masters of Legal Marketing: What Law Firm Leaders Can Expect at the Two-Day Event in Hollywood, Florida News Provided By Zach Hoffman, Exults October 30, 2026, 13:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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