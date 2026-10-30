Ritual Recovery Adds 12 Supportive Housing Beds To Its Asheville PHP

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The family-owned rehab opens a new home for men and women, so more clients can live on-site while in its partial hospitalization program.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ritual Recovery, a family-owned addiction treatment center in Asheville, has added a new supportive housing residence for clients in its partial hospitalization program in North Carolina. The house adds 11 beds increasing the number of clients who can live in Ritual-run housing while attending the center's most structured level of care.The new home expands Ritual's in-house partial hospitalization (PHP) track, which pairs full days of clinical programming with a structured, substance-free place to live. Many PHP clients travel to Asheville from across North Carolina and neighboring states, and having a safe home base during the first weeks of treatment is often what makes it possible to commit to care. The added capacity means more men and women can begin treatment as soon as they are ready.Supportive housing anchors the first phase of Ritual's continuum of care. Clients typically begin with 30 days of PHP while living in Ritual's housing, continue with 15 days of PHP while living outside the residence, and then step down into three months of intensive outpatient care (IOP). For clients heading home after PHP, Ritual's intensive outpatient program in North Carolina offers morning, evening and virtual options. Each phase gives clients more independence while keeping therapeutic support and relapse prevention close at hand, so the move back into work, family and daily life happens gradually rather than all at once.“When we started Ritual, we set out to build the kind of program we would have wanted for ourselves: small enough that our team knows every client by name, with a real home to come back to at the end of a hard day of work on yourself,” said Dean Patterson, co-founder of Ritual Recovery.“When someone finally makes the call, we want to be able to say yes. These 12 beds let us welcome more people at that moment without changing what makes Ritual work.”Ritual's supportive housing near Asheville, North Carolina is designed to feel like a home rather than a clinical facility. Residents share semi-private rooms, have support staff on site, and receive transportation to and from programming. Evenings and weekends include daily 12-step meetings, shared meals, and outings such as hiking and fishing that help clients practice enjoying life without drugs or alcohol, all set against the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.Clinically, Ritual Recovery takes a dual-diagnosis, trauma-informed approach that treats substance use alongside co-occurring mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression and PTSD. Programming combines evidence-based therapies, including CBT and DBT, with holistic practices like yoga and mindfulness. As a smaller program, Ritual keeps group sizes intentionally limited so clients receive individualized attention from a multidisciplinary team. The center is in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, Ambetter and Tricare, and works with many commercial PPO plans that offer out-of-network benefits.About Ritual RecoveryRitual Recovery is a family-owned and operated addiction treatment center in Asheville, North Carolina, offering partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, evening and telehealth programs, along with supportive housing for clients in its PHP track. The center combines evidence-based, holistic and 12-step-informed approaches to help adults build lasting recovery from substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions. Ritual Recovery has treated more than 400 clients since 2024 and was named the Best of North Carolina 2026.. For more information, call (866) 530-5836 or visit .

Dean Patterson

Ritual Recovery

+1 866-530-5836

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Ritual Recovery Adds 12 Supportive Housing Beds to Its Asheville PHP News Provided By MGMT Digital October 30, 2026, 13:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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