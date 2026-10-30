Vadzo Imaging Validates Bolt-234CGH: AR0234 Global Shutter Autofocus MIPI Camera For Drone Imaging With RV1126 Rockchip

The Bolt-234CGH is a 2MP AR0234 Global Shutter Autofocus MIPI Camera, validated with Rockchip RV1126 for accurate drone imaging, stable motion capture.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vadzo Imaging, a provider of embedded vision camera products for OEMs and system integrators, announces the validation of the Bolt-234CGH with the Rockchip RV1126 for motion-accurate drone imaging. Built on the Onsemi AR0234 sensor, the Bolt-234CGH is an AR0234 Global Shutter Autofocus MIPI Camera featuring VCM autofocus, an on-board ISP, and a two-board design with 2-lane and 4-lane MIPI CSI-2 adapter options. This validation supports drone navigation, obstacle avoidance, and aerial imaging.

Why an AR0234 Global Shutter Autofocus MIPI Camera Suits Drone Imaging

Drone cameras must capture accurate images despite vibration, rapid movement, and changing subject distances. Rolling shutter sensors capture images row by row, which can cause tilted vertical lines and motion distortion during flight. A global shutter exposes every pixel simultaneously, preserving image geometry for applications such as visual odometry, mapping, and obstacle detection.

The Bolt-234CGH addresses these requirements with a 2MP global shutter sensor featuring 3.0 μm pixels. Its larger pixel size supports light collection, while short exposure times help capture moving subjects. These characteristics make it suitable for drone operations requiring consistent image quality.

How the Bolt-234CGH Works with Rockchip RV1126

The Bolt-234CGH features the Onsemi AR0234 2MP (1920 × 1200) color global shutter sensor with a 1/2.6-inch optical format. Its S-Mount lens with VCM autofocus allows focus adjustment when the distance to a subject changes, supporting close-range inspections and landing operations. Autofocus can also be locked during fast flight to maintain consistent image capture.

The on-board ISP handles debayering, demosaicing, color correction, contrast correction, gamma correction, denoising, and lens correction. It also supports auto exposure and auto white balance, delivering processed YUV422 output directly to the host processor.

Vadzo has validated the camera with the Rockchip RV1126, which combines image processing, video encoding, and neural processing capabilities. This enables drone developers to integrate camera imaging, video recording, navigation, and obstacle detection within a compact processing platform.

MIPI Connectivity and Integration Flexibility

The camera uses a direct MIPI CSI-2 interface, reducing the need for additional USB controller hardware. Its two-board architecture offers 2-lane and 4-lane adapter options, providing flexibility for different processor configurations. The module also supports Raspberry Pi and NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, Orin NX, and AGX Orin platforms.

For drone manufacturers, camera weight, power consumption, mounting, and vibration management are important design considerations. A compact camera architecture helps reduce integration complexity, while secure lens mounting and appropriate vibration isolation support consistent operation.

With global shutter imaging, autofocus, on-board ISP processing, and Rockchip RV1126 validation, the Bolt-234CGH provides a camera solution for drone and UAV developers working on navigation, obstacle avoidance, aerial imaging, and inspection systems.

Product Overview

The Bolt-234CGH is a 2MP color MIPI module built on the Onsemi AR0234 sensor and validated with the Rockchip RV1126 for motion-accurate drone imaging. As a 2MP Global Shutter CSI-2 Camera, it keeps geometry true during flight, and as a 2MP VCM Autofocus MIPI Camera, it can refocus for close work. The AR0234 Low Operational Power MIPI Camera designation reflects its compact two-board design and direct MIPI connection, and the 2MP RV1126 Global Shutter MIPI Camera designation covers its validation with the Rockchip RV1126. The module combines the sensor, an on-board ISP, and an S-Mount lens holder with VCM autofocus. It also serves as an AR0234 VCM Autofocus MIPI CSI-2 Camera, a 2MP Global Shutter MIPI Camera, an AR0234 Global Shutter MIPI CSI-2 Camera, and a 2MP Low Power Autofocus MIPI Camera for designs that need a standard MIPI interface.

Key specs: 2MP (1920 x 1200) Max Resolution | Onsemi AR0234 1/2.6 inch Sensor Format | 3.0 micron Pixel | Color with Global Shutter | 2 Lane and 4 Lane MIPI CSI-2 Interface | S-Mount Optics with VCM Autofocus

Key Capabilities of the AR0234 Global Shutter Autofocus MIPI Camera

Global Shutter Imaging for Motion-Accurate Flight Data

A global shutter exposes every pixel at the same instant, so vibration, banking, and speed do not bend the picture. Navigation and obstacle avoidance software measures how features move between frames, and a rolling shutter makes the wobble of the airframe look like real motion. The global shutter removes that source of error and keeps the geometry true. The 3.0 micron pixels also let exposure stay short in modest light, which limits motion blur in fast flight. Short exposures also help the navigation software track features reliably.

VCM Autofocus for Close-Range Drone Inspection

A voice coil motor moves the lens quickly and electrically, so the camera can bring a nearby subject into focus without manual adjustment. This helps when a drone approaches a structure for inspection or descends toward a landing pad. In fast flight, a lens that hunts for focus can blur frames, so Vadzo recommends locking focus before a maneuver, using autofocus for close work and a fixed setting for navigation. Teams should test focus behavior on their own aircraft and confirm the focus range against the product documentation. A printed chart at several distances makes the check quick.

Onboard ISP for Image Processing and Color Correction

The on-board image signal processor finishes the picture inside the module, performing debayering, demosaicing, color correction, contrast correction, gamma correction, denoising, and lens corrections, with auto exposure and auto white balance. The processor receives a finished YUV422 image, so no ISP profile has to be built for the sensor, which saves weeks of tuning and keeps color the same on every platform. Teams that need raw data and custom tuning should discuss a raw sensor module with Vadzo instead. For most drone projects, a finished image from the first day shortens development.

Rockchip RV1126 Integration and AI Processing Support

The Rockchip RV1126 is a compact processor with an image pipeline, a hardware video encoder, and a neural processing unit, which suits a small aircraft with limited weight and power. Vadzo has validated the camera with the RV1126, so it works as an AR0234 RV1126 MIPI Camera, a 2MP Rockchip RV1126 MIPI Camera, and an AR0234 Rockchip MIPI Camera from the first day of evaluation. Because the camera sends a finished image, the RV1126 can pass frames to inference and to the encoder without first tuning its own ISP. That keeps the processor's capacity free for the flight software.

Compatibility with Raspberry Pi and NVIDIA Jetson Orin

Teams that need more compute can use the same camera with Raspberry Pi or with NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, Orin NX, and AGX Orin. This lets a drone maker prototype on a familiar development board and move to the RV1126 for flight, or scale up to a Jetson module for heavier workloads, without changing the camera. The connector on each carrier board determines which adapter fits, and Vadzo helps teams match them. Planning the connector choice early lets the carrier board and wiring be designed once.

Full HD Video Streaming over MIPI CSI-2

Full HD is the working resolution for most drone navigation and imaging software, since it gives enough detail while keeping processing and storage manageable. The module streams Full HD over MIPI CSI-2 directly to the processor, which avoids the delay and weight of a USB bridge. The 4-lane adapter provides the bandwidth for the highest frame rates, and teams should confirm the available modes and rates for the autofocus model before they design their pipeline around them. A short bench test with the real processor shows the achievable rate.

Two-Board Design with 2-Lane and 4-Lane MIPI CSI-2 Adapters

The module is a two-board solution, with the camera board and an adapter board, and the adapter comes in two variants, one for 2-lane MIPI CSI-2 and one for 4-lane. The 2-lane variant suits hosts with a simple camera connector, and the 4-lane variant carries more data for faster frame rates. Teams choose the variant that matches their carrier board, and they can change it later without changing the camera board. As a 2MP MIPI Camera Manufacturer, Vadzo supports adapter selection, lens matching, firmware customization, and enclosure design for volume programs. Teams that move from a bench test to a flight test keep the same module and documentation.

“Drone makers count grams and watts, and they cannot afford a camera that bends the picture. The Bolt-234CGH was validated with the Rockchip RV1126 around three ideas. A global shutter keeps the geometry true while the aircraft shakes and moves. A direct MIPI connection saves the weight and power of a USB controller. And a voice coil autofocus lets the same camera serve close inspection, with a clear recommendation to lock focus in fast flight. We would rather tell customers that than promise autofocus everywhere. We also encourage them to calculate obstacle detection range for their own lens, because that number decides how much time the aircraft has to react.” - Alwin Vincent, Product Manager, Vadzo Imaging.

Drone and UAV Applications for Navigation, Inspection, and Obstacle Detection

Close-Range Drone Inspection of Infrastructure and Assets

Inspection flights approach towers, roofs, and pipelines at close range, where detail matters and the aircraft moves slowly. The Bolt-234CGH works as a Drone Imaging MIPI Camera whose autofocus brings nearby surfaces into focus and whose ISP delivers correctly exposed frames, and as a Motion Accurate Drone MIPI Camera, it keeps edges straight during gentle maneuvers. Teams should lock focus before faster passes and check the lens against the standoff distance. Operators can also record full frames for later review while the pilot watches a lower resolution view.

UAV Navigation and Environmental Mapping

Navigation software estimates motion from the changes between frames, and distortion corrupts that estimate. The module serves as a UAV Navigation MIPI Camera whose global shutter keeps the frames geometrically consistent, and as a Drone Global Shutter MIPI Camera, it suits visual odometry and mapping on aircraft that vibrate and bank. Full HD over MIPI keeps the delay between exposure and processing low. Teams that map their surroundings gain from consistent frames across a whole flight, and teams that fly indoors, where satellite positioning is weak, rely on visual navigation even more.

Obstacle Detection and Avoidance Using Global Shutter Imaging

Obstacle avoidance needs accurate frames with the shortest delay, and range depends on pixels on the obstacle. The camera functions as a Drone Obstacle Avoidance MIPI Camera that gives the software undistorted frames, and the RV1126 neural processing unit can run detection on the aircraft. Teams should calculate detection range from their lens and obstacle size, and they should use a fixed focus setting at flight speed. Testing with real obstacles at known distances confirms the result.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can a drone camera use autofocus safely in flight?

A: Vadzo Imaging recommends using autofocus for close work and locking focus in fast flight. A voice coil motor autofocus is valuable when a drone approaches a structure or descends toward a landing pad, because it brings nearby surfaces into focus without manual adjustment. In a fast maneuver, a lens that hunts for focus can blur the frames that navigation software needs, so teams should set a fixed focus before such moments and test the behavior on their own aircraft. A short test flight with focus locked and unlocked shows the difference clearly.

Q: How far can a 2MP camera see an obstacle?

A: It depends on the lens and the size of the obstacle. The angle covered by one pixel equals the pixel size divided by the focal length, so a longer lens puts more pixels on a distant object. For example, with 3.0 micron pixels and a 4 millimeter lens, a pole half a meter wide covers about 33 pixels at 20 meters and about 13 at 50 meters. Detection needs fewer pixels than classification, and Vadzo Imaging helps teams calculate range for their lens, and a 2MP Global Shutter MIPI Camera suits that calculation well because its pixel size is known.

Q: Why use MIPI instead of USB on a drone?

A: A MIPI camera connects directly to the processor, which avoids a USB controller or bridge chip. That saves weight and power, and it reduces the delay between exposure and processing, which matters for navigation and obstacle avoidance. The trade-offs are shorter cable runs and a connector that must match the board. Vadzo Imaging offers adapter boards for 2-lane and 4-lane connections, and it helps teams match them to their processor, including a 2MP Rockchip RV1126 MIPI Camera setup for compact flight computers.

Q: What does a two-board camera solution mean?

A: It means the camera consists of a camera board, which carries the sensor and lens, and an adapter board, which connects it to the processor. The adapter comes in two variants, one for 2-lane MIPI CSI-2 and one for 4-lane, so the same camera board works with different hosts. Vadzo Imaging recommends choosing the adapter that matches the connector on the carrier board and the frame rate the application needs, since the adapter can be changed later without changing the camera board.

Q: Why should drone makers choose Vadzo Imaging as their 2MP MIPI Camera Manufacturer?

A: Vadzo Imaging offers more than a camera module built around a capable sensor. Drone makers working with Vadzo Imaging receive a global shutter module with VCM autofocus, an on-board ISP, validation with the Rockchip RV1126, and two adapter board variants, along with candid guidance on when to lock focus in flight and how to calculate obstacle range, plus engineering support for lens selection, firmware customization, and enclosure design. Vadzo Imaging maintains evaluation kits with no minimum order requirement, so teams can test on their own aircraft before committing to volume production.

Availability

The Bolt-234CGH AR0234 Global Shutter Autofocus MIPI Camera built on the Onsemi AR0234 sensor is available now for evaluation and production orders. Evaluation kits include the camera module, the 2-lane or 4-lane adapter board, and platform documentation, with no minimum order requirement. Drone teams can test motion handling on their own airframe, calculate obstacle range with their own lens, and confirm streaming on the Rockchip RV1126 or an NVIDIA Jetson Orin board before committing to a production bill of materials, which tells them more than a datasheet comparison alone. Teams that need a different lens or adapter configuration can ask Vadzo to review the setup. Browse the full range of MIPI camera options at Vadzo's website or discuss OEM integration requirements for drone and UAV programs.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging is a global provider of embedded vision solutions and delivers high-performance camera technologies and imaging platforms for applications in robotics, industrial automation, UAVs, edge AI, and medical systems. Its products are designed for seamless integration with leading embedded platforms including Rockchip, NVIDIA Jetson, Raspberry Pi, and NXP i.MX. Vadzo supports customers through hardware customization, firmware development, and module-level drivers, enabling faster development and deployment of vision-based systems across MIPI, USB, GigE, Wi-Fi, and SerDes camera interfaces.

Alwin Vincent

Vadzo Imaging

+1 817-678-2139

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vadzo Imaging Validates Bolt-234CGH: AR0234 Global Shutter Autofocus MIPI Camera for Drone Imaging with RV1126 Rockchip News Provided By Vadzo Imaging October 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.