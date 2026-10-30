2026 Tokyo Design Awards Reveals Season 2 Winners And Designs Of The Year

2026 Tokyo Design Awards S2 Full Results Announced

2027 Tokyo Design Awards Call for Entries

The 2026 Tokyo Design Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has announced its Season 2 winners and the Designs of the Year.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2026 Tokyo Design Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has announced its Season 2 winners and the projects named Designs of the Year, bringing the inaugural year of the international competition to its defining conclusion.

Under the theme“Ignite the Beginning. Design the Future.”, the competition brought together designers, studios, brands, architects, and creative professionals presenting work that reconsiders how people live, move, communicate, and experience the world.

Season 2 received hundreds of entries from more than 20 countries, spanning architecture, interiors, products, packaging, furniture, lighting, transportation, landscapes, conceptual work, and character and pop design.

2026 Designs of the Year

The Design of the Year title is reserved for the highest-scoring qualifying entry within its respective main discipline. Each recipient represents a defining achievement in creativity, execution, functionality, and design impact.

The 2026 recipients are:

1 Design of the Year - Desert House: Earth, Courtyard, Horizon by Vision Architects, Inc. + Jiajie Wang

2 Design of the Year - Hirono Floating Market, Bangkok by RoarcRenew Architects

3 Design of the Year - CHARISMA – A New Cultural Language Between Egypt and Japan by AKAMEDIA INC.

Season 2 Adds New Work to Tokyo's Global Design Stage

Among the featured Season 2 winners are Recharge Pod Ltd, Xudong Interior Decoration Design Co., Ltd., NAVAC Inc, Auk, B'IN LIVE CO.,LTD., TomorrowHead Studio, Clandestine Design Group, Artytechs, and many more.

The complete list of winners and their recognized projects is available at winners.

“Design earns its significance when an idea can move beyond imagination and become part of how people experience everyday life,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“The inaugural winners have approached that responsibility through different materials, scales, cultures, and disciplines. The Designs of the Year stand at the forefront of this achievement, showing how a single creative spark can develop into work that changes expectations and opens new possibilities.”

Each entry underwent blind evaluation, with identifying entrant information removed during judging. Submissions were assessed according to creativity and concept; response to the brief and execution; visual and design quality; innovation, functionality, and effectiveness; and overall impact and memorability.

A New Beginning for 2027

With its inaugural year complete, the 2027 Tokyo Design Awards is now open to designers, studios, architects, brands, agencies, emerging talents, and creative professionals worldwide.

The competition welcomes completed projects, conceptual work, and designs in progress across its principal disciplines, providing an international platform for ideas capable of influencing how the future is designed and experienced.

The first submission period leads to the Early Bird Deadline on November 30, 2026. Entries will continue through the Regular Deadline on December 30, 2026, the Final Deadline on January 25, 2027 and the Final Extension Deadline on March 11.

The 2027 winners will be revealed on May 7, 2027.

About the Tokyo Design Awards

The Tokyo Design Awards is an international competition recognizing outstanding design and the creative professionals behind it. Inspired by Tokyo's culture of precision, experimentation, and forward-looking creativity, the program honors achievements across architecture, interior design, product design, packaging, furniture, lighting, transportation, landscape, conceptual design, character and pop design, and emerging creative disciplines.

About the International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Tyler K.

International Awards Associate Inc.

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