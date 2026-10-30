Feng Cha Celebrates Halloween With Limited-Edition Pao Pao Sticker Pack Giveaway

Guests who purchase two or more drinks October 30th–31st will receive an exclusive Halloween collectible while supplies last.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Feng Cha, the growing boba beverage brand known for its premium teas, creative flavors, and community-driven experiences, is bringing a little extra fun to Halloween weekend with a limited-edition Pao Pao Sticker Pack Giveaway, happening Friday, October 30th, and Saturday, October 31st, at locations nationwide.For two days only, guests who purchase two or more drinks will receive a complimentary Halloween-themed Pao Pao sticker pack, while supplies last. The exclusive collectible features Feng Cha's beloved mascot, Pao Pao, bringing a playful seasonal twist to the brand's signature personality.The promotion encourages friends and families to celebrate together while enjoying their favorite Feng Cha beverages, from refreshing fruit teas and creamy milk teas to seasonal specialties."Halloween is another opportunity for us to create experiences that go beyond the drink," said Dessie Brown, Director of Marketing at Feng Cha. "Pao Pao represents the fun, creativity, and personality of our brand, and these limited-edition sticker packs give our guests something special to collect and share. We want every visit to Feng Cha to feel like more than just a transaction."The Halloween giveaway is part of Feng Cha's continued commitment to building stronger connections with guests through seasonal activations, exclusive merchandise, and memorable in-store experiences.Halloween Giveaway Details.Dates: Friday, October 30th – Saturday, October 31st.Offer: Purchase two or more drinks and receive one limited-edition Pao Pao Halloween sticker pack.Availability: Feng Cha locations nationwide, while supplies lastGuests can follow Feng Cha on social media for Halloween updates, promotional reminders, and a closer look at the limited-edition sticker designs.About Feng ChaFounded in 2017 in Richardson, Texas, Feng Cha is a fast-growing specialty beverage brand with more than 80 locations across the United States. Known for its handcrafted teas, innovative flavors, and welcoming café atmosphere, Feng Cha is committed to creating meaningful connections through every cup. Guided by its belief that "Every Cup Tells a Story," Feng Cha continues to bring people together through creativity, quality, and community.For more information, visit .

Dessie Brown, Jr.

Feng Cha

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Feng Cha Celebrates Halloween with Limited-Edition Pao Pao Sticker Pack Giveaway News Provided By Feng Cha October 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry



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