Third Space Improv Becomes A Certified Autism Centertm, Creating More Inclusive Opportunities For Creativity & Belonging

By completing the CAC process, Third Space Improv joins a wider movement to help St. Johns County achieve the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) designation.

- Amy Angelilli, Owner, Third Space Improv

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation to Third Space Improv, recognizing the St. Augustine-based improv comedy studio and creative community space for its commitment to creating more welcoming and inclusive experiences for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. Founded in 2023, Third Space Improv offers live comedy shows, adult improv classes, workshops, special events, private immersive experiences and kids' summer camps, providing opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to connect, create and participate through laughter and cooperative play. To earn this certification, at least 80% of front-facing staff completed autism and sensory training to build greater understanding of individual needs and develop practical strategies for creating more supportive experiences.

“At Third Space Improv, inclusion isn't just something we say-it's something we have to actively practice," says Amy Angelilli, Owner, Third Space Improv. "Becoming a Certified Autism CenterTM gives us the knowledge and tools to better understand, welcome, and support neurodivergent people in our classes, shows, and community. Improv is built on listening, acceptance, flexibility, and making space for one another, and this certification helps us live those values more fully. Everyone deserves a place where they can feel comfortable being themselves, connecting with others, and experiencing the joy of play.”

IBCCES autism and accessibility training equips creative and community spaces with the knowledge and tools to create more welcoming and inclusive experiences for every guest. By strengthening staff confidence, improving communication, and proactively reducing barriers to participation, these spaces can help ensure more individuals and families feel comfortable attending programs, events, and activities while building stronger community connections and lasting guest loyalty.

“Creative spaces can provide meaningful opportunities for people to connect, express themselves and build confidence, and ensuring these experiences are welcoming to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals can make a meaningful difference,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and Board Chairman of IBCCES.“Third Space Improv's commitment to autism and sensory training demonstrates the value of preparing staff to better understand different needs and create an environment where more people can participate, connect and enjoy the experience.”

Third Space Improv offers several accessibility features to support visitors attending its programs and events, including a designated accessible parking space in front of the studio, a street-level entrance, an accessible restroom, and a stage equipped with a ramp and handrail. These features help provide greater ease of access for individuals participating in performances, classes, workshops, and other activities at the studio.

By completing the CAC process, Third Space Improv joins a wider movement initiated by the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce to help St. Johns County, Florida, achieve the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) designation. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options available throughout their experience in the area, including entertainment, recreation and lodging.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Third Space Improv is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility AppTM, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-inclusive spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.



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About Third Space Improv

Third Space Improv is a creative community space offering an improv school, comedy shows every weekend, as well as team building, corporate workshops and leadership training. Located at 200 Malaga Street #7 in downtown St. Augustine, the studio features an ADA-accessible stage. Learn more at and follow along on social media @3rdspaceimprov.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility AppTM, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Media Contacts

Amy Angelilli, Owner/Ringleader

Third Space Improv

Phone: (904) 342-7299 studio, (215) 833-5220

Email: amy@3rdspaceimprov

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

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