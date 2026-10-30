The Allergy Diagnostics Market Is Projected To Reach $13.03 Billion By 2030 Driven By Robust Industry Expansion

The Business Research Company

Allergy Diagnostics Market Report

The Business Research Company's Allergy Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The field of allergy diagnostics has seen significant momentum recently, driven by rising allergy cases and technological advancements in testing methods. As more people seek precise identification of allergens for better management, the market continues to evolve rapidly. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and emerging opportunities that define this important healthcare segment.

Market Size Expansion and Projected Growth in the Allergy Diagnostics Market

The allergy diagnostics market has experienced rapid growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.99 billion in 2025 to $7.94 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This earlier surge is largely due to the rising prevalence of allergies worldwide, increased use of skin prick and intradermal tests, expansion of hospital-based laboratories, heightened awareness about allergy management, and the limited availability of advanced in-vitro testing kits.

Download a free sample of the allergy diagnostics market report:



Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong growth momentum, reaching $13.03 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.2%. This forecast is supported by advancements in component-resolved diagnostics, greater automation integration in allergy testing, rising investments in research on novel allergens, the expansion of academic and diagnostic laboratories, and a growing demand for personalized allergy treatments. Key trends during this period include a heightened need for precise allergy diagnostics, broader adoption of in-vitro testing methods, increased testing for food and drug allergens, and more frequent use of ELISA, RAST, and CRD kits, alongside a focus on rapid and point-of-care allergy detection.

Understanding Allergy Diagnostics and Its Purpose

Allergy diagnostics encompasses various tests and procedures designed to identify specific allergens-such as foods, pollens, or chemicals-that provoke allergic reactions. The primary objective is to accurately detect these allergens so that healthcare professionals can recommend effective treatment plans. This precise identification plays a crucial role in improving how allergic conditions are managed and controlled.

View the full allergy diagnostics market report:



Factors Contributing to Growth in the Allergy Diagnostics Market

A major factor propelling the allergy diagnostics market is the rising incidence of allergic diseases globally. This increase is often linked to worsening environmental pollution caused by traffic emissions and industrial activities. Allergic reactions occur when the immune system responds abnormally to an allergen. Common allergic diseases include anaphylaxis, allergic rhinitis (commonly called 'hay fever'), food allergies, skin allergies, and allergic asthma. Since the best way to manage allergies is to avoid triggers, accurate allergy diagnosis becomes essential for effective treatment.

Data from September 2024 highlights the impact of allergies on children in schools: According to Anaphylaxis UK, a UK-based charity, 20% of food allergy reactions take place in school settings. Additionally, one in five children with food allergies face bullying, and a similar proportion of parents report moderate to severe anxiety. Nearly all parents of affected children show signs of post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), with rates significantly higher among those whose children rely on adrenaline auto-injectors (AAIs). This growing prevalence and associated challenges underscore the critical need for expanded allergy diagnostic services, driving market growth.

Regional Overview of the Allergy Diagnostics Market

In 2025, North America stood as the largest regional market for allergy diagnostics. The market report also covers other important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and regional developments.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: .

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Allergy Diagnostics Market is Projected to Reach $13.03 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.