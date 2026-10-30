ABSI Celebrates 1 Million Youtube Views, Marking A Major Milestone For Its Free Autism And Social-Emotional Resources

Organization's free YouTube videos, social stories, and digital books continue to reach families, educators, and professionals worldwide

- Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is celebrating a major milestone as its YouTube channel has surpassed 1 million views. The achievement represents thousands of hours of free educational and community-focused content accessed by families, educators, and professionals around the world.The milestone reflects a companywide commitment to creating accessible resources that families and communities can use every day. From social stories to family resources and community participation, ABSI's YouTube channel has grown by focusing on a core idea: learning can be useful, meaningful, and fun.“This milestone belongs to our entire team,” said Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc.“Reaching one million views is exciting, but what means even more to ABSI is knowing that our videos are being used by families, schools, educators, professionals, and community members. We've worked hard to create resources that are informative while still being entertaining, fun, and something people actually want to watch.”ABSI's digital content reflects its broader commitment to helping individuals build skills and participate more fully in their communities and everyday lives. Through its social skills program, social stories, videos, and educational materials, ABSI seeks to make important concepts easier to understand and more accessible.“We want people to learn, but we also want them to enjoy the experience when they watch our videos,” said Evan Jacobs, content coordinator.“Whether we're talking about making friends, navigating a new situation, traveling with family, understanding emotions, or simply participating in the community, these are experiences that can be both educational and fun.”The milestone also reflects contributions from employees, clinicians, educators, families, and community partners who share ABSI's commitment to creating greater opportunities. The company continues to develop partnerships with schools and community organizations to expand access to its autism therapy services and resources.With its audience continuing to grow, ABSI plans to expand its video library, develop new resources, and build partnerships with schools, organizations, and businesses.“One million views gives us a chance to stop and celebrate, but we're even more excited about what's ahead,” said Patterson.“This is just the beginning. We have so many more ideas, resources, partnerships, and stories we want to share.”About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Formed by Dr. Rosa Patterson in 2010, Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is dedicated to providing services, resources, education, and support designed to help individuals and families navigate autism and related developmental needs. ABSI provides a range of services and resources, including applied behavior analysis (ABA), social groups, school-based services, parent support, assessments, educational resources, social stories, and digital content.Through its growing collection of free online resources and community partnerships, ABSI works to make useful information and opportunities more accessible to families, educators, professionals, and communities.Learn more: autismbehaviorservicesWatch ABSI on YouTube: youtube/@AutismBehaviorServicesIncVisit the social story library: autismbehaviorservices/social-stories/

Evan Jacobs

Autism Behavior Services, Inc.

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ABSI Celebrates 1 Million YouTube Views, Marking a Major Milestone for Its Free Autism and Social-Emotional Resources News Provided By Dabaran October 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.