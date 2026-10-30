ICP DAS USA Simplifies Building Automation With New Touchpad Educational Video Series

Building Automation Explained

Touch Screen Series

Industrial Automation and Data Acquisition

New videos demystify DDC, BAS, BMS, and HVAC control technologies while highlighting practical touchscreen automation applications.

- Maynard Greene, Marketing Specialist at ICP DAS USA. HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Understanding modern building automation doesn't have to be complicated. To help engineers, system integrators, and facility managers navigate today's increasingly sophisticated control technologies, ICP DAS USA has introduced a new educational video series featuring its TouchPad Touch Screen Controllers.The series provides accessible explanations of essential building automation technologies, including Direct Digital Control (DDC), Building Automation Systems (BAS), Building Management Systems (BMS), and HVAC control fundamentals.By connecting technical concepts with practical automation applications, the videos help professionals understand how different control technologies work together-and how touchscreen-based controllers can support monitoring, visualization, and system control.Turning Complex Automation Concepts into Practical KnowledgeBuilding automation involves a range of interconnected systems, devices, and communication technologies. Understanding the differences between DDC, BAS, and BMS is an important starting point for designing and managing effective building control solutions.The new TouchPad video series explores five key topics:.Direct Digital Control (DDC): Understanding digital control fundamentals..Building Automation Systems (BAS): Exploring how building equipment and control systems work together..Building Management Systems (BMS): Understanding centralized building monitoring and management..HVAC System Basics: Introducing essential heating, ventilation, and air conditioning concepts..BAS vs. BMS vs. DDC: Clarifying the differences and relationships between these technologies.Connecting Building Automation Theory with Real-World ApplicationsThe ICP DAS USA TouchPad series combines a high-resolution touchscreen human-machine interface (HMI) with embedded control capabilities in a compact device.With support for industry-standard communication protocols, including Modbus RTU and Modbus TCP, TouchPad controllers can integrate with compatible HVAC equipment, sensors, power meters, remote I/O modules, lighting systems, and other automation devices.Through technical demonstrations and practical examples, the video series explores how TouchPad controllers can support:.HVAC equipment monitoring and visualization.Direct Digital Control applications.Equipment status and alarm monitoring.Energy and environmental system management.Customized touchscreen operator interfaces.Integration with BAS and BMS architectures"Building automation doesn't have to be complicated. Engineers and facility managers need clear, practical guidance on how different control technologies work together and where they fit into real-world applications," said Maynard Greene, Marketing Specialist at ICP DAS USA."Our goal with this video series is to turn complex automation concepts into useful knowledge that professionals can apply when designing, integrating, and managing building systems."Flexible Control for Different Building Automation RequirementsAvailable in configurations featuring RS-485, Ethernet, and Power over Ethernet (PoE), the ICP DAS USA TouchPad controller series provides connectivity options for different automation requirements.By combining operator visualization, communication, and embedded control capabilities, TouchPad controllers offer a practical platform for a range of building automation and HVAC applications.Seven Reasons Engineers Choose ICP DAS USA TouchPad Controllers:1. Integrated HMI and Control Reduces Project Complexity2. Free HMIWorks Software - supports Ladder Designer and C, allowing one TPD to work as an HMI plus soft PLC for small jobs.3. Compact Form Factor Designed for Wall-mounted Applications4. Support Native Industrial Communications for Faster Integration5. Wide Operating Temperature Range (-20 degrees C to +70 degrees C)6. Support Power over Ethernet (POE)7. Free Live Dedicated SupportWatch the New TouchPad Video Series:The educational video series is now available through ICP DAS USA's website and YouTube channel.Watch the Video Series:Explore TouchPad Controllers: .Contact our automation specialists to discuss your project requirements.About ICP DAS USAFounded in 2001 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, ICP DAS USA provides industrial automation, control, and data acquisition hardware and software.The company's solutions span industrial and building automation, remote I/O, industrial communications, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), helping organizations improve operational visibility, reliability, and control across a wide range of applications.

Maynard Greene

ICP DAS USA Inc.

+1 346-292-9998

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ICP DAS USA Simplifies Building Automation with New TouchPad Educational Video Series News Provided By ICP DAS USA Inc. October 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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