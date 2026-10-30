Safeway Moving Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Safeway Moving, a veteran-owned moving company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Award. The recognition marks the second consecutive year the company has earned the title, following its first Best of Florida win in 2025, and adds to a growing list of national recognitions for the company.What sets Safeway Moving apart is a commitment to pricing that does not change after the truck arrives. The company provides both local and long-distance moving services, backed by a flat-rate quote that covers labor, fuel, and transit with no hidden add-ons at delivery. Every item is barcoded at pickup and tracked in real time throughout the move, and Safeway Moving serves as the carrier from start to finish rather than brokering the job out to a third party.Beyond its pricing model, Safeway Moving has built its reputation on the discipline instilled by its founder, a U.S. Army veteran who built the company around the idea that a moving company should do exactly what it says it will do. That philosophy has carried the business through more than 18,000 moves and 9 million miles across 48 states over more than 20 years in operation, with a 98 percent customer satisfaction rate along the way."Winning Best of Florida for a second year in a row means a great deal to our entire team," said Boris of Safeway Moving. "We built this company on the idea that our customers deserve a price and a promise that don't change, and this recognition tells us that approach is resonating with the families and businesses we serve."Looking ahead, Safeway Moving plans to continue expanding its local and long-distance services across Florida and the other 47 states it serves, while holding firm to the flat-rate promise that built its reputation. As the company carries its 2026 Best of Florida Award forward, it remains committed to the philosophy behind its own name: "moving the safeway."For more information, click here.

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Safeway Moving Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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