Delivery Of An Electric Heating Type Bright Annealing Line To OTELINOX S.A. (Europe)

Delivered Electric Heating type Bright Annealing Line (BA3)

Delivered Electric Heating type Bright Annealing Line (BA3)

Delivered Electric Heating type Bright Annealing Line (BA3)

Delivered Electric Heating type Bright Annealing Line (BA3)

Contributing to Carbon Neutrality through Electric Heating Technology and Expanding Business in the European Market

CHUO-KU, OSAKA, JAPAN, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHUGAI RO CO., LTD. has announced the delivery of an Electric Heating type Bright Annealing Line (BA3) to OTELINOX S.A. (hereinafter referred to as“OTELINOX”), a Romanian stainless steel manufacturer, completed final acceptance test in August,2026.

This BA3 is designed to process stainless steel strips with thicknesses ranging from 0.07 to 1.0 mm and widths from 600 to 1,320 mm. The contract was initially signed in January 2023, and following the completion of the design, manufacturing, installation, and commissioning phases, production of the first coil began in December 2025.

It utilizes electrical heating, curbing CO2 emissions associated with combustion during Metals processing and is expected to reduce such emissions during production and contribute to carbon neutrality.

Furthermore, this high-quality stainless steel is expected to be used in sectors with further growth is predicted, such as EV batteries and heat exchangers for data centers.

CHUGAI RO and OTELINOX have a long-standing relationship dating back to 1977, when CHUGAI RO supplied OTELINOX with continuous stainless steel annealing and pickling lines (APL) for intermediate and final annealing. The two companies have fostered a strong partnership over the past five decades, including the delivery of a continuous bright annealing line (BA1) for stainless steel in 2002. This extensive track record and relationship of trust led to the order of a new unit, the BA3.

The delivery of this BA3 unit marks a significant milestone in CHUGAI RO's expansion in the European market for heat treatment equipment, a key area of focus for the company. Moving forward, the company aims to further expand their business in global markets, including Europe, by providing equipment and technology that helps customers achieve CO2 reduction, higher product quality, and improved productivity.

Product Details:

Recipient: OTELINOX S.A.

Equipment Name: Bright Annealing Line(BA3)

Supported Width of Materials: 600~1,320mm

Supported Thickness of Materials: 0.07~1.0mm

Contact: co

We sincerely apologize, but the information provided here has been released with the approval of the relevant parties, and we are unable to disclose further details.

Koji Ota

CHUGAI RO CO., LTD.

co

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Delivery of an electric heating type Bright annealing line to OTELINOX S.A. (Europe) News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. October 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology



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