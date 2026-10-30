Rajasthan Makes Precision Weighing Scales Mandatory For Gold And Silver Trade

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 30 (IANS) Consumers purchasing gold and silver in Rajasthan will now benefit from stricter safeguards to ensure accurate weighing, following the implementation of new legal metrology rules.

The state government has made the use of high-precision weighing scales mandatory for transactions involving gold, silver and other precious metals, officials said on Friday.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has notified the Rajasthan Legal Metrology (Enforcement) (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026, which came into effect on Thursday.

Under the amended provisions, jewellers, bullion traders and other establishments dealing in precious metals must use only Class I (special accuracy) or Class II (high accuracy) weighing scales.

The scales must have a verification interval of 1 milligram or less.

The move is aimed at ensuring greater accuracy in weighing even small quantities of precious metals and preventing consumers from being short-changed while purchasing gold and silver.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed all jewellers, bullion traders and establishments dealing in precious metals to comply with the revised standards.

All weighing instruments used for commercial transactions must meet the prescribed accuracy requirements and undergo verification in accordance with legal metrology regulations.

Traders must also maintain valid verification certificates for their weighing scales.

Establishments that do not currently possess weighing instruments meeting the prescribed standards have been instructed to procure compliant equipment.

Consumer Affairs Minister Sumit Godara said the initiative aims to ensure accurate weighing and transparency in gold and silver transactions, particularly during the Diwali festive season and throughout the year.

He added that the new provisions would help minimise irregularities in the weighing of precious metals and ensure that consumers receive the correct quantity of gold or silver in proportion to the amount paid.

The department has also appealed to consumers to remain vigilant while purchasing gold and silver during Diwali, check the weight carefully and report any discrepancies.

Consumers can register complaints through the Rajasthan Consumer Helpline by calling 14435.

The state government said the revised rules are intended to strengthen consumer confidence and promote fair trade practices in the precious metals market.