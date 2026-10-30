Odisha: Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concern Over Ganjam Floods, Sends BJD Team To Assess Damage

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 (IANS) Odisha Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed concern over the hardships faced by the people in Ganjam due to the unprecedented flooding caused by Cyclone Arnab.

LoP Patnaik spoke to the Ganjam Collector over the telephone and enquired about the flood situation across Ganjam district, including Hinjili, his constituency, and Sheragada. The Collector briefed him on the measures taken for the rescue and relief of affected people.

Voicing concern over the plight of people in Ganjam, Patnaik advised the administration to ensure the immediate delivery of essential relief and other assistance to those affected.

Meanwhile, Patnaik has sent a delegation led by Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik to Ganjam to assess the flood situation. The delegation comprises Pratap Jena, Tukuni Sahu, Bikram Panda, Dr Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik, Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Bhrugu Baxipatra, Chinmoy Sahu, Ranjita Sahu and Sanghamitra Dalei.

The delegation will visit different parts of Ganjam over two days, Thursday and Friday, meet affected people and assess the damage. It will also discuss the rescue and relief operations with the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) and the District Collector. The committee will subsequently submit its report to Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik.

The BJD supremo has also advised BJD workers to stand by the people and extend all possible assistance to them during this difficult time.

According to the state government, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput and Rayagada districts have been significantly affected by Cyclone 'Arnab'. Ganjam has been the worst-affected district, followed by Gajapati and Kandhamal, which have also suffered extensive damage.

Heavy post-cyclone rainfall has left several villages waterlogged and caused extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure, NDRF and Fire Services personnel have been deployed in the affected areas for rescue and relief operations.

Helicopters are also being used for rescue operations and distribution of food supplies. Thousands of people have been safely evacuated to relief camps.

The number of affected people is highest in Ganjam (42,564), followed by Gajapati (30,000) and Kandhamal (12,000). People from vulnerable and low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations, and relief camps have been opened to accommodate those affected.