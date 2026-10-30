Your Favourite Parota Just Got A Spicy Makeover!

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE's food scene is constantly evolving, with consumers enjoying everything from traditional dishes to new flavour combinations. Familiar foods are also finding their way into new interpretations as brands experiment with flavours that appeal to the country's diverse mix of tastes. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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combines the flaky texture of traditional parota with a bold peri peri seasoning for a unique and flavourful eating experience. Bringing a spicy twist to a familiar favourite, the new variant offers something different for those who enjoy experimenting with flavours.

It can be enjoyed straight off the pan, served alongside a meal or paired with dips and accompaniments. Whether it's breakfast, lunch or a quick evening meal, the Peri Peri Parota adds another option to the everyday menu.

The introduction reflects how familiar food formats can take on new flavours to suit changing consumer preferences. In a market like the UAE, where food cultures and tastes regularly intersect, combinations such as these offer brands an opportunity to introduce new experiences while retaining the familiarity of everyday favourites.