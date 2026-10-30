Kannada Rajyotsava 2026: 5 Ways To Learn Kannada In Bengaluru Through Classes, Theatre And Games

Thousands of people move to Bengaluru every year for work, education and other opportunities. For many newcomers, learning basic Kannada soon becomes an important part of everyday life, whether they need to communicate with auto-rickshaw drivers, bargain with vegetable vendors, interact with shopkeepers or chat with neighbours. While traditional textbook lessons may not appeal to everyone, several initiatives across Namma Bengaluru are making language learning more engaging through theatre, interactive games, small-group activities and personalised online sessions.

From free classes to profession-specific training, these initiatives offer learners different ways to build confidence and improve their spoken Kannada skills.

1. Theatre Workshops: Practise Real-Life Conversations

At Kadhaigal in Sahakarnagar, theatre artist Rashmi Ravikumar conducts weekly 90-minute Kannada workshops. The first 45 minutes focus on basic sentence formation, pronouns and verbs.

The second half features interactive roleplays led by actress Shraddha Raj, who takes on everyday characters such as delivery executives, security guards, vegetable vendors and local dosa makers.

Participants interact directly with these characters in conversational Kannada, allowing them to practise everyday conversations and build confidence in speaking the language.



Venue: Kadhaigal, Sahakarnagar

Day: Every Saturday

Fee:₹350 per class Details:Instagram, @kadhaigal

2. Free Kannada Classes for Children and Adults

Sushma Shankar, who is originally from Kerala, learnt Kannada after her marriage. She has been conducting free Kannada classes through the Sri Saraswathi Education Trust for the past 18 years.

What began as a summer camp for children has expanded to include working professionals. Each batch accommodates around 25 to 30 learners. The two-month course covers reading, writing and translation. The trust also publishes a monthly Kannada magazine for children called Todalu Nudi.



Venue:S.S. Tuitions, Whitefield

Timings:Online classes on Tuesdays and Fridays; offline classes on Sundays Contact:99010 41889

3. Personalised Online Kannada Classes for Professionals

Soumya S, who is based on Bannerghatta Road, conducts online spoken Kannada sessions tailored to learners' professional and personal requirements. She offers both one-to-one training and group classes.

The course material is customised according to each learner's profession, recognising that doctors, software engineers and corporate executives may need different vocabulary and expressions in their daily interactions. Her one-month online modules focus on practical conversations relevant to workplaces, local markets and everyday situations.

4. Small-Batch Online Classes for Conversational Practice

Whitefield resident Girija Sachdev conducts interactive online Kannada classes in small batches, allowing learners to receive individual attention and participate actively.

Her sessions take beginners through basic grammar and sentence structures before introducing conversational practice. She also runs a dedicated WhatsApp resource channel called 'Learn KannaDa with Girija', where learners can access material for continued practice.

Details: Instagram, @learnkannadawithgirija

5. Games and Language Labs for Schoolchildren

Educational initiative Samparkisu has established a dedicated language lab at the Government PU College in Madiwala to make Kannada learning more interactive.

The initiative has also introduced a customised board game called 'Padakattu', which features 152 magnetic letter blocks and a colour-coded board. According to Samparkisu founder Lavanya N, the activity helps children recognise Kannada letters, build vocabulary and improve their reading skills in an engaging and stress-free environment.

Time to Overcome Hesitation and Start Speaking Kannada

Learning Kannada involves more than memorising grammar rules and practising the alphabet. Being able to communicate confidently with people in everyday situations is equally important. Whether through theatre workshops, free classes, personalised online sessions or educational games, newcomers to Bengaluru can choose a learning method that suits their interests and schedules. Regular practice and everyday conversations can help them gradually become more comfortable speaking the local language.