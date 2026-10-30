Azerbaijan Academy Of Sciences Approves Ramiz Mehdiyev's Expulsion From Membership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has approved the decision of the Academy's General Assembly to expel Ramiz Mehdiyev from its membership.

The expulsion was put to a vote and approved at a Presidium meeting several days ago. The Academy's General Assembly subsequently adopted a decision on this matter.

Last year, a criminal case was launched against Ramiz Mehdiyev under Articles 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained through criminal means), 274 (treason) and 278.1 (actions aimed at the violent seizure of power or the forcible alteration of the constitutional order of the state) of the Criminal Code.

By a ruling of the Baku Court for Serious Crimes, he was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment. Taking into account his age and health condition due to illness, it was decided to impose a suspended sentence in accordance with Article 70 of the Criminal Code.