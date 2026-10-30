Tajikistan, Egypt Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajik Ambassador to Egypt Parviz Mirzozoda met with Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Protocol of Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Ihab Suleiman, who oversees protocol affairs, on October 28, 2026, to discuss various issues of bilateral cooperation.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the meeting focused on various aspects of multifaceted cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and make full use of existing opportunities and resources.

Tajikistan and Egypt established diplomatic relations on April 1, 1993. Contacts have developed since then through political consultations, a joint intergovernmental commission and exchanges at the highest level. President Emomali Rahmon paid an official visit to Egypt on March 9–11, 2022, during which he met President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the sides signed a package of cooperation documents.

The talks identified mining, agriculture, water resources, tourism and health as areas that could drive bilateral trade.

The economic track continued through the Egypt–Tajikistan Joint Committee for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. Its third session, following earlier sessions in 2009 and 2019, ended with a memorandum on trade, economic partnership and exchange of expertise. Tajik and Egyptian officials have also noted that existing trade and economic opportunities remain underused.