Halloween THC Sale: Exhale Wellness Takes $100 Off Every $250 Order Sitewide With Code TREAT100

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Halloween-day-only offer applies sitewide, from Delta-9, live resin and live rosin gummies to THCA flower, vapes, and the new THC sodas. It cuts a $250 cart to $150 and comes with an adults-only "Treats Stay Locked" reminder for Halloween night. CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale Wellness ( ), the Charlotte-based online hemp brand, today announced a sitewide Halloween sale: $100 off every order of $250 or more with the Exhale Wellness coupon code TREAT100 at exhalewell.com. The offer runs for one day only, Saturday, Oct. 31, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET. It covers every product in the store, led by the brand's Delta-9 gummies. It is the last Halloween promotion Exhale will run before federal hemp THC limits change on Dec. 11, 2026. Key Highlights

Code TREAT100 (21+ only): $100 off any order of $250 or more at exhalewell.com, once per order

Window: Halloween only, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET

Sitewide: every product on exhalewell.com, including Delta-9 gummies, THCA flower and pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, and THC sodas; mix and match to reach $250

Shipping: free on orders over $80, in unmarked, child-resistant packaging, to adults 21+ Timing: the last Halloween before the 0.4 mg per-container federal hemp THC cap takes effect on Dec. 11, 2026 Cannabis Deals for Halloween: TREAT100 Takes $100 Off Everything at exhalewell.com Adults 21+ who spend $250 or more at exhalewell.com on Oct. 31, 2026, can take $100 off their order with code TREAT100. The code works on any product, once per order, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET. At exactly $250, the discount is 40%, bringing the total down to $150. The sale is sitewide, so every category counts toward the $250 threshold. Shoppers can combine Delta-9 gummies with THCA flower, vapes, concentrates, or THC sodas in one cart. Because the code applies once per order, a $500 cart also receives $100 off. The 40% figure is the best case. Product prices rarely add up to exactly $250, so most real carts land a little higher. On the four sample carts below, the effective discount ranges from 35% to 38%. Four Real Exhale Carts With TREAT100 Exhale priced the mixed carts below on Oct. 29, 2026, on exhalewell.com.

Cart What's in it Regular With TREAT100 Effective discount Edibles night Live Resin Delta-9 THC Gummies $99.95 + D9 THC + CBN Sleep Gummies $89.95 + Delta-9 Gummies $69.95 $259.85 $159.85 38% Gummies + flower 2 × Delta-9 Gummies $69.95 + 2 × THCA Flower $49.95 + THC Soda $48 $287.80 $187.80 35% Flower-led 3 × THCA Flower $49.95 + THCA Snow Caps 3.5g $64.95 + Delta-9 Gummies $69.95 $284.75 $184.75 35% Halloween party 3 × THC Soda $48 + 2 × Delta-9 Gummies $69.95 $283.90 $183.90 35%





Delta 9 Gummies Sale: Exhale's Best-Selling Edibles Lead the Halloween Offer

Delta-9 gummies lead the TREAT100 offer. Exhale's flagship Delta-9 Gummies contain 15 mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per gummy, with 30 gummies in each $69.95 jar. The product holds a 4.86-star average across 321 customer reviews on exhalewell.com, the highest review count in the brand's gummy line.

Premium gummies also qualify for the offer. Live Resin Delta-9 THC Gummies sell for $99.95 and carry a 4.91-star average across 128 reviews. The solventless Live Rosin Indica and Live Rosin Sativa Gummies sell for $104.95 each.

The savings are clearest on a multi-jar order. Four jars of the flagship gummies cost $279.80 at the regular price and $179.80 with TREAT100. That works out to $44.95 a jar, or about $1.50 per gummy, down from about $2.33.

Halloween Edibles for Adults: Exhale Pairs TREAT100 With a "Treats Stay Locked" Pledge

Exhale Wellness is pairing TREAT100 with a "Treats Stay Locked" reminder for Halloween. The reminder asks adult customers to keep THC edibles in their original child-resistant packaging, stored in a locked place and away from Halloween candy, so that adult treats stay with adults.

Every October, police and state regulators warn that THC edibles can look like ordinary candy. This year too, the New York State Office of Cannabis Managemen issued Halloween guidance that urged adults to keep edibles and cannabis drinks apart from household food and treats, locked up and out of sight. Exhale's reminder follows the same steps.

The packaging already supports this. All products ship in child-resistant packaging, arrive in unmarked boxes, and go only to adults 21 and older.

"Halloween is a night for families, and our customers are adults who want a good deal on products they already trust," said Jina Hagworths, Social Media Manager at Exhale Wellness. "TREAT100 gives them real savings. The Treats Stay Locked reminder asks them to do one simple thing in return: keep their products locked, labeled, and away from the candy bowl."

If a child may have eaten a THC product, call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222, or call 911 in an emergency.

Last Halloween Before the Federal Hemp Cap: Why Exhale Is Running a Sitewide Offer Now

Hemp-derived Delta-9 THC at or below 0.3% on a dry-weight basis remains federally legal until Dec. 11, 2026. After this date, a new federal hemp definition takes effect that limits hemp products to 0.4 mg of total THC per container. So, Halloween 2026 will be the brand's last Halloween under the current federal rules.

The new definition, passed as Public Law 119-37, was first set to start on Nov. 12, 2026. H.R. 6500, the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2027, was signed on Sept. 2, 2026, and pushed most of the changes back to Dec. 11.

What still takes effect on Nov. 12: products made with cannabinoids that the cannabis plant cannot naturally produce lose their federal hemp status. As of mid-October, Congress had passed no further delay.

Exhale continues to follow federal and state rules and will update customers as Dec. 11 approaches.

Halloween Sale Delivered: Exhale Ships TREAT100 Orders Discreetly to Adults 21+

Exhale Wellness sells online and ships TREAT100 orders straight to customers' homes. Adults 21+ can order on Halloween from any phone or computer, with no store hours to plan around. Orders ship in unmarked, child-resistant packaging within 2-5 business days.

The National Retail Federatio expects U.S. Halloween spending to reach a record $13.5 billion in 2026. TREAT100 joins this season's Halloween weed deals as a ships-to-your-door offer, so customers can order from home on Oct. 31 and skip a trip out on Halloween night.

Exhale ships to adults 21+ in states where its hemp products are legal. Free shipping is based on the order subtotal, so every TREAT100 order clears the $80 free-shipping mark.

THC Sodas Join the Halloween Sale: TREAT100 Applies to Exhale's New Drinks

Exhale's three new THC sodas also remain eligible toward the $250 TREAT100 threshold. The lineup includes Cran Razz, Cherry Lime Chill, and Blood Orange Pomegranate. Each comes in 5 mg or 10 mg of hemp-derived THC per can (zero CBD) and sells for $48.

The sodas are on pre-order and are scheduled to ship in the first week of November. Calorie counts listed on exhalewell.com range from 45 calories per can for Cran Razz to 90 for Cherry Lime Chill.

How to Use Code TREAT100 at exhalewell.com



Add $250 or more of products to the cart at ; any mix of categories counts

Enter TREAT100 at checkout on Oct. 31 between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. ET; the code won't work before or after that window

The code takes $100 off once per order and can be combined with other active offers Orders ship to adults 21+ only

Fact Sheet

Detail Information Brand Exhale Wellness Promotion Halloween 2026 sitewide sale Code TREAT100 Offer $100 off orders of $250+, once per order Window Oct. 31, 2026 only, 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET Eligible Sitewide: all products, mix and match Stacking Can be combined with other active offers Shipping Free over $80 (based on order subtotal); unmarked, child-resistant packaging Age 21+ only Lab testing Third-party tested; COAs on product pages Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee Where





About Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a well-established hemp product provider based in Charlotte, N.C. The brand sources its hemp from regulated U.S. farms in line with the 2018 Farm Bill. Its lineup includes Delta-9, live resin, and live rosin gummies, THCA flower, vapes, and THC drinks. The brand confirms product purity and potency through third-party lab testing and publishes the results on its product pages. All orders are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Learn more at .

Disclaimer

Exhale Wellness products are hemp-derived and contain no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC on a dry-weight basis. For adults 21+ only. These products have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Check local laws before purchasing. Availability varies by state and may change after federal hemp rules take effect on Dec. 11, 2026.

CONTACT: Company Name: Exhale Wellness Contact Person: Exhale Well Support Email:... Phone: (323) 448-3810 Website: Address: Charlotte, NC 28273 Country: United States