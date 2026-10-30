The 16Th China Photography Festival Opens In Sanmenxia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 16th China Photography Festival

SANMENXIA, China, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The opening ceremony of the 16th China Photography Festival and the award ceremony of the 16th China Photography Golden Statue Awards were held here on Thursday, marking the start of the month-long festival.

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As China's earliest photography festival, the China Photography Festival enjoys sustained public attention and wide-ranging influence, serving as an important platform for exchanges and showcases of Chinese photographic art. The China Photography Golden Statue Awards, the highest national award for individual achievement in the field of photography, represent the highest recognition for photographers and photography workers who have demonstrated both professional excellence and moral integrity.

Guided by the theme "Seventy Years of Chasing Light, the Golden Statue Awards Take Center Stage," this year's festival features a rich lineup of activities, including photographic exhibitions, academic exchanges, specialized training sessions and field shooting programs. Visitors are treated to a number of national-level exhibitions, including works by this year's Golden Statue Award winners, highlights from the 30th National Photographic Art Exhibition, and the first China (Sanmenxia) Micro-Video Showcase. Together, they present the landscapes and distinctive features of various regions and industries, reflecting the development of photographic art in China.

Boasting a rich historical and cultural heritage as well as picturesque natural scenery, Sanmenxia has forged a strong bond with photography. In recent years, the city has continued to promote the integration of photography with culture and tourism, and has successfully hosted four consecutive editions of the festival. With photography exhibitions, training and exchange programs, and photo expeditions becoming increasingly varied, the art of photography has been deeply woven into everyday urban life here.

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