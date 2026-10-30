BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: ADT Inc. (NYSE ADT), RXO Inc. (NYSE RXO), PTC Inc. (Nasdaq PTC), Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq LFCR)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

ADT Inc. (NYSE – ADT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, ADT will be acquired by Thrive Holdings. Under the terms of the agreement, ADT shareholders will receive $10.00 per share in cash, in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $15.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the ADT Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

RXO Inc. (NYSE – RXO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, RXO will be acquired by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Nasdaq - CHRW) in a stock-and-cash transaction where RXO stockholders will receive $17.25 per share in cash and 0.0856 shares of C.H. Robinson common stock for each RXO share they own, representing an implied total consideration of $30.25 per share, and an implied value of $5.8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the RXO Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

PTC Inc. (Nasdaq – PTC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, PTC will be acquired by Schneider Electric for $205.00 per share in cash, an implied enterprise value of $23.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the PTC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq – LFCR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Lifecore Biomedical will be acquired by Webster Equity Partners for $6.28 per share in cash at closing plus one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) per share. The investigation concerns whether the Lifecore Biomedical Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

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