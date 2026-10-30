Heimdal Named Advanced Persistent Threat Solution Of The Year At The Computing Security Awards

Heimdal named APT Solution of the Year

The Heimdal team celebrates winning Advanced Persistent Threat Solution of the Year.

Heimdal Email Security ATP wins the category, with Heimdal also named runner-up in two further categories

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heimdal, the cybersecurity company, has been named winner of Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Solution of the Year at the Computing Security Awards for ESEC ATP, Heimdal's Email Security Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) module.Targeted attackers are patient, and many intrusions begin with a single email that looks routine. Heimdal Email Security ATP, the module recognised in this category, is designed for that moment. It applies advanced sandboxing and deep inspection to attachments, flags suspicious links and language, and uses AI-powered outlier detection to identify business email compromise and CEO fraud.If an email initially judged safe is later found to be malicious, the module alerts the security team after delivery. It protects Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments.The Computing Security Awards are decided by public vote, so the result reflects the views of the IT professionals, security leaders, and managed service providers who work with these technologies daily.“We are honored to receive this award, and especially so because it was decided by public vote. It reflects the trust of the customers, partners, and practitioners who rely on Heimdal every day,” said Jesper Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer at Heimdal.Heimdal was also named runner-up in Encryption Solution of the Year and in Identity and Access Management Solution of the Year.“We thank our customers, our MSP partners, everyone who voted, and every colleague whose work made this possible. Our placings in encryption and identity and access management are a further sign that the wider Heimdal platform is meeting the needs of the teams we serve,” he added.Learn more about Heimdal Email Security: Email Security Solution - Enterprise Email Threat Protection.About HeimdalHeimdal is a global cybersecurity provider delivering a unified security and compliance platform that brings together prevention, detection, and response across endpoint, identity, email, network, and access security. With more than 12 fully integrated products protecting over 4 million endpoints, Heimdal helps enterprises and MSP partners reduce risk, strengthen operational resilience, and consolidate their security stack.Trusted by more than 20,000 organizations and 2,000 MSPs in more than 40 countries, Heimdal's platform helps prevent threats, detect breaches, and automate response without the need for a SIEM or multiple point solutions.

Danny Mitchell

Heimdal Security

+44 7999 498241

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Heimdal named Advanced Persistent Threat Solution of the Year at the Computing Security Awards News Provided By Heimdal Security October 30, 2026, 13:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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