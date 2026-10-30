Ember Group Consulting Wins 2026 Sustainability Award From The City Of Charlotte

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Charlotte firm honored in the Medium Company category as part of the Charlotte Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ember Group Consulting, LLC, an award-winning global management consulting firm, today announced it has received the 2026 Sustainability Award in the Medium Company category. The award is presented by the City of Charlotte as part of the Charlotte Business Journal's Best Places to Work program.Now in its first year, the Sustainability Award recognizes Charlotte employers for their commitment to energy efficiency. Companies were evaluated on whether they maintain an energy plan, involve employees in shaping it, invest in renewable energy, track and manage energy use, and take part in local efforts such as Charlotte's Power Down the Crown."We built Ember to help clients create change that lasts," said Rochelle Rivas, CEO and Co-Founder of Ember Group Consulting. "Sustainability is part of that promise, and it has to start with how we run our own business. I'm proud of our team for making it part of how we work.""Charlotte is home, and we want to leave it better than we found it," said Clint Watson, President and Co-Founder. "This is personal for us, from the trees we plant across this city to the choices we make in our own office. Thank you to the City of Charlotte and the Charlotte Business Journal for championing this work.""Sustainability is an operations discipline," said Sharon Cooper, Vice President of Operations. "It shows up in everyday choices: how we use energy, how we plan, and how we bring our people into the process. This recognition belongs to the team that makes those choices every day."Ember will be recognized alongside fellow honorees at the Best Places to Work Awards event in Charlotte on November 6.About Ember Group ConsultingEmber Group Consulting, LLC is an award-winning global management consulting firm headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ember partners with leaders to ignite transformational and sustainable change, bringing fresh perspectives from highly skilled consultants across financial services, insurance, life sciences, healthcare, and energy & utilities. Ember believes sustainable success is a journey, not a destination: the firm doesn't just light the fire, it equips clients with the tools and knowledge for long-term success. Its adaptive workforce solutions integrate consultants directly into client teams, and Ember Group Search is its exclusive executive search practice. We spark. You ignite. Learn more at embergroupconsulting.Media ContactDawn Reed Manager of Operations, Ember Group Consulting, LLC 700 East Blvd., Suite 1 Charlotte, NC 28203...###

Dawn Reed

Manager of Operations

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Ember Group Consulting Wins 2026 Sustainability Award from the City of Charlotte News Provided By Ember Group Consulting October 30, 2026, 13:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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