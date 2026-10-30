Pursuit Makes Pursuit Agent Its Home Screen, So Government Sales Teams Can Ask For Research Instead Of Doing It

Prep for your next meeting in minutes with Pursuit Agent

Pursuit, including Pursuit Agent, now on mobile.

Reps now start in Pursuit with a chat. They can ask which agencies are likely to buy, who to call, and which contracts are up for renewal, from desk or phone.

- Brandon Max, CTO and Cofounder

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pursuit, which helps companies sell to state and local governments and schools, just announced that Pursuit Agent, its AI assistant, will be the first screen users see when they log in. A sales rep types a request in plain English, such as "show me my best leads for today and who I should call." The agent finds the answer in Pursuit's data and links to the records behind it. Pursuit also announced that the platform, including Pursuit Agent, now works on mobile.

B2B growth leaders that have built AI into their core sales workflows say the biggest payoff is seller efficiency, according to 59% of them in McKinsey's 2026 B2B Pulse Survey. For companies selling to the public sector, efficiency starts with research. The signs that a city, county, or school district is about to buy are buried in budgets, council meeting minutes, contracts, and public records. Pursuit has read over 32 million of those documents, and Pursuit Agent lets a rep ask questions of all of them at once.

"We want every new customer to get value on their first day, without having to learn the software first. You tell Pursuit Agent what you need, and it does the work. In the first two days after the new home page launched, we heard customers say they'd use it to dig into a competitor, find new programs to sell into, and prep for meetings from one place. Every rep brings a different question, and now they can ask it directly," said Brandon Max, CTO and Co-founder at Pursuit.

What sellers are using Pursuit Agent for

Start the day with the leads that matter. Ask for today's five best leads and who to call at each one, instead of reading through every alert.

Size up the competition. Ask which agencies buy from a competitor and when those contracts come up for renewal.

Research a whole market in one request. Ask for counties with fewer than 100,000 residents that are discussing body cameras, and the agent finds the counties, researches each one, and reports back.

Walk into meetings prepared. Ask for a brief on any city, county, or school district, covering its priorities, budget, current vendors, and who to talk to.

If the company's Salesforce or other CRM is connected, the agent uses that data too. It shows each step as it works, and every answer links to the source record so reps can check it themselves.

Pursuit now works on your phone

Pursuit has been rebuilt for phone screens, so reps can keep working leads between meetings or on the road. It runs in the phone's web browser, with no app to download. Pursuit Agent comes along too, so a rep can ask for a quick brief on an agency right before walking into a meeting. A rep can also open a lead to see why an agency may be ready to buy, then start outreach or save the account for research with a button at the bottom of the screen. Calling, emailing, or finding a contact takes one tap.

Pursuit Agent first launched in September for customers who connect Pursuit to Claude or ChatGPT. Putting it on the home screen brings the same tools to every Pursuit user, whether or not their company uses an outside AI assistant. The same agent also now powers chat on individual account pages, Pursuit's Chrome browser extension, and its Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations.

Pursuit Agent and the mobile experience are available now to all Pursuit customers. Learn more at pursuit.

About Pursuit

Pursuit is the only SLED sales platform that delivers finished, verified opportunities: not raw data, not signals, not work for your team to figure out. Powered by AI that processes millions of FOIA records across 170,000+ SLED entities, Pursuit surfaces real SLED opportunities before the competition even knows a deal exists. Customers see up to 6.6x more pipeline and double the win rates on Pursuit-sourced opportunities. Pursuit integrates natively with Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics, and leading sales engagement platforms. Learn more at pursuit.

Trevor Hough

Pursuit

+1 313-612-6169

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Pursuit Makes Pursuit Agent Its Home Screen, So Government Sales Teams Can Ask for Research Instead of Doing It News Provided By Pursuit October 30, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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