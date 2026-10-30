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Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Report: Trends, Growth, and Forecast Through 2030

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is gaining significant traction as the need for precise and rapid diagnostic solutions grows. With infectious diseases posing ongoing challenges worldwide, this market is set to expand steadily, driven by technological advancements and increasing healthcare demands. Below is a detailed overview of the market's current size, key growth drivers, regional developments, and emerging trends that are shaping its future.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size and Growth Outlook

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has experienced strong growth over recent years. It is expected to increase from $4.65 billion in 2025 to $4.93 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This past expansion has been fueled by factors such as the rising number of infectious disease cases, heightened awareness about antimicrobial resistance, the growth of clinical microbiology labs, greater diagnostic testing volumes in hospitals, and availability of standardized AST protocols.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $6.01 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1%. This forecasted growth is supported by increased investments in rapid diagnostic technologies, wider adoption of AI-assisted lab analysis, expansion of antimicrobial resistance surveillance initiatives, growing demand for point-of-care AST solutions, and a focused shift toward precision antimicrobial therapy. Key trends expected to influence the market include greater use of automated AST systems, higher demand for rapid diagnostic testing, integration of molecular and phenotypic testing methods, broader implementation of laboratory automation, and stronger emphasis on monitoring antimicrobial resistance.

Understanding Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing and Market Composition

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) is a laboratory process performed by clinical professionals to determine which antimicrobial agents are effective for treating individual patients. The AST market comprises the sales of these testing services provided by organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships offering laboratory-based antimicrobial susceptibility diagnostics.

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Global Factors Driving Growth in the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

A major factor propelling the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases around the world. These illnesses are caused by pathogens including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Examples of such diseases include bacterial pneumonia, tuberculosis, smallpox, and AIDS. For instance, data from March 2024 released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a U.S. national public health agency, showed that in 2023, out of 9,573 reported tuberculosis cases with known birth origin, 7,259 cases (76%) were among individuals born outside the U.S. This figure marked an 18% increase compared to 6,177 cases reported in 2022. Such surges in infectious diseases contribute significantly to the expanding demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing solutions.

Regional Patterns Shaping the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest growing market throughout the coming years. The market analysis encompasses key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of regional dynamics and future growth opportunities.

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Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Report: Trends, Growth, and Forecast Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 30, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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