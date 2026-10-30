Mounting Social Tensions Ahead Of South Africa's Local Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg, Oct 30 (IANS) South Africa is approaching its local elections on November 4 amid mounting social tensions, with demonstrations and anti-immigrant protests raising concerns over public security.

Recent unrest in Johannesburg's Soweto township and Durban, triggered by protests against illegal immigration earlier this month, has highlighted longstanding challenges facing the country, including unemployment, poverty, and immigration management.

Police have arrested dozens of people in connection with public violence, property damage and unlawful gatherings.

In KwaZulu-Natal Province, tensions have remained particularly high, with concerns over further violence against foreign nationals and commercial establishments, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In response, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of 510 soldiers of the South African National Defence Force to the province from October 9 to November 30 to assist police operations.

Police have also sought court intervention to prevent planned demonstrations in Durban amid concerns over alleged threats to public safety.

More than three decades after the end of apartheid, many low-income communities still face limited access to housing, education, healthcare and other essential services.

In communities where competition for jobs and business opportunities is intense, irregular migration has increasingly become a focus of public criticism. Anti-immigrant groups argue that undocumented foreign nationals place additional pressure on employment, public services and community resources.

Dissatisfaction with municipal services is another source of tension.

Residents in several communities have voiced concerns over unreliable water and electricity supplies, deteriorating roads, inadequate sanitation, poor waste management and delays in housing provision.

Against this backdrop, immigration, crime and unemployment have become increasingly prominent campaign issues ahead of the local elections.

The challenge for political leaders is to address public concerns without fueling hostility toward particular communities or undermining the country's constitutional principles.

Despite the heightened tensions, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has continued preparations for the local elections.

According to the IEC, 136,790 candidates have been certified to contest 10,526 council seats across the country's eight metropolitan municipalities, 44 district municipalities and 205 local municipalities.