Yuvraj Singh Believes His Six Sixes Record Will Be Broken Very Soon

Yuvraj Singh on His Iconic Record

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, the only Indian to have hit six sixes in an over in international cricket, said the record is likely to be broken soon, expressing surprise that it has stood for so long given the way the game has evolved. Singh became the first batter to hit six sixes in an over in T20Is when he smashed England's Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. While his feat of six sixes in an over in a T20I was later emulated by West Indies' Kieron Pollard and Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee, he still remains the only Indian to have done it in international cricket.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the launch of his nutrition supplement Protocol32, Yuvraj Singh predicted that the six-sixes-in-an-over record would be broken soon, expressing surprise that it had remained unbroken for so long.“The record is going to break very soon; the fact that it's not breaking is surprising, but the way the game is going, I'm sure it will break very soon,” he said.

Praising Abhishek Sharma

Yuvraj, who has mentored Abhishek during the early stages of his career, praised the batter's hard work and dedication, saying his rise to the top of the ICC T20I batter's rankings has required exceptional effort. Abhishek recently produced a breathtaking innings of 113 runs off 38 balls against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I of the ongoing five-match series as India chased down a target of 199 in just 13.2 overs at Hnry Stadium on Tuesday.

“He's (Abhishek Sharma) worked really hard. The guy who's been the number one player for the last 2 or 3 years must have worked four times harder than an average player. So if anybody wants to be that kind of player, they just have to work four times harder; there's no secret to it,” he said. In 71 T20Is, Abhishek has scored 2,267 runs in 70 innings at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 196.61, with four centuries and 14 fifties, with a best score of 135. He is currently India's fifth-highest T20I run-scorer just over two years after his T20I debut.

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