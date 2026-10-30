Karan Johar To Attend Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 30Th Anniversary Screening

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to be Celebrated at EIFF 2028

Karan Johar's directorial debut, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, will mark its 30th anniversary with a special screening at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) in 2028. Director Karan Johar has accepted the festival's invitation to attend the special screening, which will mark three decades since the film's release. The invitation was extended earlier this week during a meeting at the Mumbai offices of Johar's production banner, Dharma Productions, as per Variety. Scotland's First Minister John Swinney and David Smith, interim executive director of Screen Scotland, met Johar to discuss opportunities for collaboration between Scotland and the Indian film and television industries.

Strengthening Scotland-India Film Ties

The discussions covered Scotland's potential as a filming destination and production partner, including co-productions, talent development and cultural exchange. Confirming Johar's participation, Swinney said,“It was a pleasure to meet Karan Johar in Mumbai, and I am delighted that he has accepted the Edinburgh International Film Festival's invitation to celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' which holds a special place in the hearts of communities across Scotland and beyond. I look forward to welcoming him to Edinburgh,” as per Variety. He also highlighted the potential for future partnerships between the two film industries, saying,“Scotland's screen industry has tremendous potential as a creative partner for Indian film and television, offering the infrastructure, expertise and world-class filming locations to support a wide range of productions.”

Legacy of a Bollywood Classic

Released in 1998, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was Johar's first film as a director. The romantic drama featured Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul, a widower whose young daughter helps him reconnect with Anjali, played by Kajol. Anjali had been his college best friend and secretly loved him before he married Tina, portrayed by Rani Mukerji. Salman Khan also appeared in the film as Anjali's fiancé. Scotland played a significant role in the film's visual identity. The production filmed at several locations across the country, including Eilean Donan Castle, Glen Coe, Tantallon Castle and Inchmahome Priory. The film's extensive use of Scottish locations helped establish a lasting connection between Scotland's landscapes and mainstream Indian cinema. No major Indian production before 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' had filmed as widely across Scotland.

Future Festival Plans

EIFF CEO and festival director Paul Ridd said the festival was keen to celebrate the film as part of its 2028 programme.“At EIFF we are always thinking about the future and what's next. So we jumped at an opportunity like this, to plant the seeds for a celebration of a legendary, much-loved film at our festival, a film featuring Scotland and some of the most iconic stars of Bollywood cinema on screen. We can't wait for what promises to be something truly special for our 81st edition in 2028. But in the meantime, watch this space for more news of our 80th next August,” Ridd said, as per Variety. Other guests are also expected to join the anniversary screening. However, the dates for the 2028 edition of the Edinburgh International Film Festival have not yet been announced. Before the planned celebration, EIFF will mark its 80th anniversary from August 12 to 18, 2027. Submissions for the edition are scheduled to open in January, with further details expected in the coming months. The upcoming milestone celebrations follow the festival's revival in 2024 under Ridd and festival producer Emma Boa. EIFF is backed by Screen Scotland. (ANI)

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