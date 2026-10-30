CJI Surya Kant Praises Delhi High Court During 60Th Foundation Event

CJI Surya Kant Commends Delhi High Court Excellence

While addressing a gathering at the 60th Foundation Day Celebration of the Delhi High Court, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant appreciated the working efficiency of its judges, advocates and the initiative it took in the legal field, specifically in the field of Intellectual Property and in establishing the country's first court-annexed Arbitration Centre. CJI Surya Kant said, "Supreme Court maintains a special relationship with the Delhi High Court not because we are neighbours but because the reason Delhi High Court takes of the disproportionate burden of the Supreme Court. Many times when a matter is mentioned before the Supreme Court, we remind the counsel that the Delhi High Court is just around the corner." The Chief Justice said, "Its special IP Division has earned a reputation both at home and abroad for the quality of its judgments."

Reflections from the Judiciary

The function was attended by the judges of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court. During his speech, Justice Vikram Nath of the Supreme Court said, "60 years is a wonderful occasion to look back. Having spent 17 years at the Bar and any more as a judge, I have to say that every High Court has a character of its own." He admired the Delhi High Court has a good canteen and food served here is better than any other High Court canteen, perhaps better than the canteen in the Supreme Court saying, " I must say Delhi High Court enjoys a special status. Justice Vikram Nath recalled that he said earlier that the judges of the Delhi High Court appear to be more powerful than Supreme Court judges. "They have amazing confidence, adding that when they come to the SC, they carry the same with them," he said.

Key Appointments and Institutional Legacy

During the function, Justice D K Upadhayay, Justice Manmohan, and Justice Sandeep Sachdeva were also present and were elevated to the Supreme Court. Former CJI Sanjeev Khanna was also present. He was also elevated to the Supreme Court from the Delhi High Court. During his address ASG Chetan Sharma, "the Delhi High court known for its judgments that those judgments are celebrated not only in India but even outside India. It is a cause of celebration of the 60th Foundation Day."

Senior advocate N Hariharan, President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, said that judges of the Supreme Court are more of Delhi High Court. He added that "the Institutions are not measured in numbers. They are measured in what they do when the going gets hard." Hariharan referred to Justice HR Khanna, who was one of the founding 4 judges and later became a judge of the Supreme Court. During the function, Justice Nithin Wasudeo Sambre, Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Justice Dinesh Mehta, Justice Prathiba M Singh, Justice Navin Chawla, Justice Ajay Digpaul, Justice Saurabh Banerjee, Justice Amit Mahajan, Justice Amit Sharma and other judges were present.

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