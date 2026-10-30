Uzbekistan Receives 40 South Korean CNG Tractors Under Agricultural Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has received 40 South Korean-made compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered tractors under a grant project implemented in cooperation with South Korea's TYM Corporation.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, the tractors were handed over during the InnoWeek–2026 International Innovation Week, held in Tashkent on Friday.

Of the 40 tractors, 37 CNG-T6092 units were transferred to the Republican Agroservices Center. Certificates were also presented for the allocation of three additional tractors to Uzbekistan's Vegetable, Melon and Potato Research Institute, the M. Mirzayev Research Institute of Horticulture, Viticulture and Winemaking, and the Research Institute of Agricultural Mechanization.

The grant project is titled“Development of an Environmentally Friendly CNG-Based Agricultural Machinery Platform for Uzbekistan” and aims to introduce alternative-fuel agricultural machinery and promote modern technologies in the country's farming sector.

Separately, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture signed a memorandum of cooperation with South Korea's Jeonbuk Technopark during InnoWeek–2026.

The agreement provides for cooperation in introducing innovative agricultural technologies, adapting modern machinery to local conditions, exchanging South Korea's scientific and technical expertise, and implementing joint research and development projects.

The initiatives are aimed at strengthening Uzbekistan-South Korea cooperation in agricultural mechanization, technology transfer and the development of more environmentally friendly farming practices.