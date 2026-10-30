Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - DUNE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following issues have been halted by CIRO:

Company: Dune Oil Corp.

CSE Symbol: DUNE

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Improper dissemination of news

Halt Time (ET): 9:15 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly- listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

For further information about CIRO's trading halt policy, please see Trading Halts & Timely Disclosure at under the Markets tab. Please note that CIRO staff cannot provide any information about a specific halt beyond what is contained in this halt notice. For general information about CIRO, contact CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team by submitting a Secure Form located on our contact page at or dialing 1-877-442-4322 (Option 1). For company-related enquiries, please contact the company directly.