Chet Cramin

Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Chet Cramin has been named to the Daily Journal's "Top Real Estate and Development Lawyers 2026" list. The prestigious recognition honors California's leading real estate litigation and transactions attorneys."Receiving this honor is a testament to Chet's distinguished career and significant impact on the real estate sector," says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. "We are proud to have him as a leader within our firm and congratulate him on this outstanding achievement."Highlighting the passion that has defined his career, Cramin told the Daily Journal in the feature, "I was drawn to this area of practice by the deal -- and all that goes into a successful closing. There is great satisfaction in helping a client overcome issues that often arise so that the client is able to achieve its goals."Drawing on more than 20 years of in-house experience with one of the nation's largest publicly traded REITs, Cramin advises clients on sophisticated real estate development projects, commercial leasing transactions and property acquisitions from Musick Peeler's Orange County office. "This year, Chet Cramin negotiated a deal that will put students in classrooms, representing the buyer in the purchase of a property in Los Angeles that will become the home of a charter school," highlights the profile. The Los Angeles Times recognized Cramin as a "Commercial Real Estate Visionary" earlier this year.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

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MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNER CHET CRAMIN NAMED A TOP REAL ESTATE LAWYER BY DAILY JOURNAL News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners October 30, 2026, 13:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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