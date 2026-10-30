Imocha Joins Global HR And Talent Leaders At SAP Successconnect, Workday Rising, And UNLEASH Paris 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Across 3 weeks, 2 continents, and 3 of HR tech's biggest stages, 1 theme stood out: skills are becoming the foundation for how work gets planned in the AI era.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iMocha, a leading Skills and Work Intelligence platform, recently participated in three of the most influential global HR technology events of the year: SAP SuccessConnect 2026 and Workday Rising 2026 in Las Vegas, and UNLEASH Paris 2026. Across three back-to-back weeks in October, the iMocha leadership team engaged with customers, partners, and HR, talent, and L&D leaders from global enterprises.The conversations pointed to a clear shift in how organizations are approaching AI and workforce transformation. Leaders are moving beyond adding AI to existing workflows and are now rethinking how work gets done, starting with a trusted, connected view of the skills their people bring.SAP SuccessConnect 2026, Las Vegas (October 5–7)At SAP SuccessConnect, iMocha welcomed customers, partners, and HR leaders at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Led by CEO Amit Mishra, the team continued conversations that usually happen over virtual calls and explored how SAP SuccessFactors customers can turn skills data into confident workforce decisions.One question came up again and again: what does our workforce actually know how to do, and how do we make decisions on that basis?Workday Rising 2026, Las Vegas (October 12–15)The following week, the iMocha team returned to Las Vegas for Workday Rising 2026 at The Venetian Resort and Caesars Forum. The Innovation Keynote set the tone, with Workday sharing announcements across Work Intelligence, Decision Intelligence, AI-powered Talent Acquisition Agents, and its Trusted Agent Platform.For iMocha, the standout was Work Intelligence and the move from viewing jobs as fixed roles to understanding the tasks, skills, and capabilities behind them. Sessions on succession planning showed how skills matching and candidate readiness are coming together to support more informed talent decisions. Some of the most valuable conversations happened between sessions, through unexpected introductions across the skills ecosystem.Reflecting on SAP SuccessConnect and Workday Rising, Amit Mishra, CEO of iMocha, said:“Two weeks, two of the biggest HR technology ecosystems, and one consistent message: skills are becoming the foundation for how work gets planned. The future isn't just about adding AI to existing workflows. It's about rethinking how work gets done and understanding the skills people bring. At iMocha, we are focused on giving SAP SuccessFactors and Workday customers a trusted, connected view of skills, so they can move from data to decisions.”UNLEASH Paris 2026 (October 21–22)iMocha closed the month at UNLEASH Paris 2026, which brought together more than 8,500 attendees and 250+ exhibitors from over 140 countries. On the show floor, Sujit Karpe, Co-founder and CTO, and Subhasis Ghosal, Marketing Director, met HR and business leaders to discuss how skills and work intelligence can help organizations build AI-ready workforces.Over two busy days, leaders shared their challenges, asked tough questions, and pushed the conversation forward. Discussions kept returning to how organizations can turn skills and work intelligence into real workforce decisions and build AI-ready workforces.Speaking about the event, Sujit Karpe, Co-founder and CTO of iMocha, said:“The conversations in Paris have moved well past the basics. Leaders now want to know which tasks AI will take on, which skills their people need next, and how to redesign roles around both. AI is only as good as the context it works with. That is why we see Skills and Work Intelligence as the context layer every AI-driven workforce decision depends on.”Key Industry Insights from the EventsAcross all three events, several consistent themes emerged:Rethinking work, not just adding AI: Organizations are moving beyond layering AI onto existing workflows and are rethinking how work gets done.Jobs as tasks and skills, not fixed roles: Work Intelligence is gaining ground as leaders break roles down into the tasks and skills that drive outcomes.A trusted view of workforce skills: Leaders want skills data they can rely on to make workforce decisions with confidence.Skills-led talent decisions: Skills matching and readiness are coming together across workforce planning, succession planning, and internal mobility.A connected view across the HR stack: Enterprises want skills insights that flow across their HCM, learning, and talent systems rather than sitting in silos.The Road AheadAs AI reshapes how work gets done, the need for a trusted, real-time view of workforce skills will only grow. iMocha plans to build on the momentum from these events by:Expanding its Skills and Work Intelligence capabilitiesHelping enterprises turn skills data into confident decisions on workforce planning, internal mobility, and AI readinessiMocha thanks everyone who visited, shared a perspective, or made time to connect, and the SAP, Workday, and UNLEASH teams for bringing the HR community together.About iMochaiMocha is a global AI-powered Skills and Work Intelligence platform that helps organizations execute a skills-first strategy across hiring, workforce readiness, internal mobility, and continuous learning at scale. Its Skills AI agents form a closed-loop system - inferring skills from resumes, certifications, and work data, validating them through assessments and conversational AI interviews, and delivering structured insights that drive smarter talent decisions at scale. Underpinned by an AI-driven skills taxonomy and ontology, iMocha gives organizations a continuously accurate view of their skills and talent landscape.iMocha is an invisible layer that fits seamlessly into existing stacks through integrations with leading HCMs (SAP SuccessFactors, Workday), learning platforms (Udemy, Degreed, Cornerstone On Demand), and ATS solutions (iCIMS, Greenhouse, and more). For more information, visit .

Anindo Chatterjee

iMocha

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iMocha Joins Global HR and Talent Leaders at SAP SuccessConnect, Workday Rising, and UNLEASH Paris 2026 News Provided By iMocha October 30, 2026, 13:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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