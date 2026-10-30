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Aortic Aneurysm Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Global Aortic Aneurysm Market Report: Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast Through 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The aortic aneurysm market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by advances in medical technology and shifting demographic trends. As healthcare systems evolve and new treatments emerge, this market is set to expand further, reflecting changes in disease prevalence and patient care approaches. Below is a detailed overview of the market's size, key drivers, regional trends, and future prospects.

Aortic Aneurysm Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory

The market for aortic aneurysm treatment has expanded swiftly over recent years. From a valuation of $4.06 billion in 2025, it is projected to increase to $4.47 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This historical growth has been supported by factors such as an aging population, higher rates of cardiovascular diseases, advancements in diagnostic imaging tools, broader availability of vascular surgeries, and greater use of surgical repair methods.

Looking ahead, the aortic aneurysm market is forecasted to grow even faster, reaching $6.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.3%. Key drivers for this growth include rising demand for minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, increased investments in cutting-edge vascular devices, expansion of screening initiatives to detect aneurysms earlier, integration of AI-powered diagnostic technologies, and a heightened focus on optimizing patient outcomes after treatment. Emerging trends set to shape the market encompass wider adoption of minimally invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) techniques, enhanced use of advanced imaging for early diagnosis, preference for personalized surgical planning, innovation in endovascular devices, and improved post-treatment monitoring protocols.

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Understanding Aortic Aneurysms and Their Medical Significance

An aortic aneurysm is characterized by a bulging or ballooning in the wall of the aorta, the main artery responsible for transporting blood from the heart through the chest and abdomen. Certain health conditions, inherited genetic factors, and increased pressure on the artery walls can weaken the aorta, leading to the formation of aneurysms. These aneurysms may take on different shapes, either tubular or spherical, and pose serious health risks if left untreated.

How Rising Alcohol and Tobacco Use Boosts the Aortic Aneurysm Market

Increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco is expected to significantly contribute to the expansion of the aortic aneurysm market in the coming years. These substances are known to adversely affect cardiovascular health, weakening the arterial walls and accelerating vascular damage, which in turn raises the likelihood of aneurysm development. The prevalence of alcohol and tobacco use is on the rise, partly due to greater social acceptance and easy availability despite the known health hazards.

For instance, data from the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities in the UK shows that between April 2023 and March 2024, 310,863 adults aged 18 and older accessed drug and alcohol treatment services-a 7% increase compared to the previous year's 290,635 adults. This upward trend in substance use is driving greater demand for effective aortic aneurysm therapies and interventions.

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Regional Insights Highlighting North America's Market Leadership

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global aortic aneurysm market, reflecting strong healthcare infrastructure and widespread availability of advanced treatment options. The market report covers other important regions as well, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad view of global market dynamics and growth patterns across different geographies.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Aortic Aneurysm Market Report: Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 30, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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