Varun, Kuldeep Might Get An Opportunity, Let's See How It Turns Out In Hamilton: Bahutule

MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, Oct 30 (IANS) India's spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said the team management would decide its combination for the next game only after seeing the conditions in Hamilton, adding that wrist-spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, who have not featured in the series so far, could be given a chance.

India, who have an unassailable lead in the series, won the toss in the fourth game held at Eden Park on Friday, but New Zealand bounced back in style in front of a sell-out crowd. In-form Glenn Phillips smashed 107 off 49 balls while Michael Bracewell hit 65 off 25 deliveries as New Zealand made 259/7, their highest T20I total.

It's also the highest total India have ever conceded. In reply, India could make only 172/9, and lost by 87 runs.“I think obviously today was a different day. I think we played real good cricket in the last three games. Different pitches, different conditions is something which we really learnt to adapt.

“That's what the effort was, but it didn't happen. In the next venue, we will decide as to what combination would be ideal. They might get an opportunity, but let's see how it turns out at Hamilton,” said Bahutule in the post-match press conference.

He also said both Kuldeep and Varun understood that team balance could keep them out and are working in the background.“I think more than anything they are well prepared to play. The team combinations, whatever they need, it's very important to understand that they might not get that opportunity.

“They are very much aware of it. At the same time, they keep working behind the doors. Whenever they are needed, in fact, they will be ready for it. I think it's a question of giving them the opportunity. Hopefully, in the next game and the coming one-dayers, they will get opportunities.”

Bahutule further stated the final word on the playing eleven would come only after the team arrives in Hamilton, the venue for the fifth T20I on Sunday.“We will decide once we reach Hamilton. Decide after having a look at the pitch, the dimensions again, conditions again. Then the decision will be taken.”

On the plans given to the spinners, especially with the 2028 Men's T20 World Cup set to happen in New Zealand, who will co-host with Australia, Bahutule said the team wants its bowlers to attack, though the approach can change as per the situation.

“So, I think we encourage our bowlers to be attacking. Sometimes being defensive can also be an attacking role. You know what I mean? So, there are different situations which you need to handle. Like Axar (Patel) is somebody who bowls in the powerplay and whichever over number he is given, he executes it very well.

“When you have Varun as well as Kuldeep in the wings, they too are ready to bowl at any stage. They play a different role in conditions like this. But there is a lot of clarity given to them in terms of what is expected from them.

“So, moving forward, when the opportunity arises for them to contribute and play, I am sure they are very much well prepared and that will help them to get better and sort of play more games in the coming tournaments,” he elaborated.

Bahutule revealed that attacking opener Abhishek Sharma puts in regular work on his left-arm spin in the nets, though if he would bowl depends on captain Shreyas Iyer.“He keeps practising. He is somebody who in the nets keeps working at his bowling. He always tries to contribute through his bowling. But it's all about the captain's instinct on the ground.

“He has to go according to that. That is the time sometimes you get a chance. You can get a chance by looking at the conditions. But they are very much well prepared. In any situation, I think the opportunity will be given. They will surely go there and execute their skills.”

Bahutule also spoke about teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bowling efforts, adding that the teenaged opener was serious about it but was still some way from being used regularly with the ball.

“I think still some time to go. Definitely, he is very keen on his bowling. He does his routines in terms of the bowling. But I think he has got some time. We are trying to create as many opportunities for him. But eventually we have got some experienced players as well who will get their dues.

“But when it comes to bowling, I think he is somebody who is very keen. If he can bowl those one or two overs in a T20 and then hopefully, maybe in the one day or whenever his time comes. But behind the scenes, he is working towards it and he is very serious about his bowling.”