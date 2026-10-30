SOCAR's Petkim Selects UNIPOL For Planned 850,000-Ton Polyethylene Complex

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Univation Technologies has announced that Türkiye's Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S. has selected its UNIPOLTM PE Process Technology for a planned polyethylene production complex in Aliaga, Izmir, Türkiye.

Petkim, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), is Türkiye's first and only integrated petrochemical producer. Its manufacturing facilities in Aliağa, Izmir, produce a wide range of petrochemical products used in the plastics, chemicals, packaging, automotive and construction industries.

According to Univation Technologies, the selection marks an important milestone in the project's development ahead of Petkim's final investment decision (FID).

The planned complex is expected to have a total licensed polyethylene production capacity of 850,000 metric tons per year (850 kta), comprising two reactor lines, each with a capacity of 425,000 tons per year. The lines will be designed to provide flexibility in polyethylene production. The project would mark the first installation of UNIPOLTM PE Process Technology at Petkim's production site and represent one of the largest polyethylene technology licensing agreements awarded in Türkiye.

Univation Technologies highlighted the strategic importance of expanding polyolefin production capacity in Türkiye, noting that additional domestic output could support the country's petrochemical industry and reduce reliance on imported products.

"PETKIM's selection of the UNIPOLTM PE Process for this significant 850 kTA project reflects the proven performance and flexibility of our technology," said Sereen Massoud, President of Univation Technologies.

"By enabling a broad portfolio of high-performance polyethylene products across two reactor lines, this project would support PETKIM's long-term growth while expanding domestic supply to meet Türkiye's evolving market needs," Massoud added.

Univation Technologies has more than 55 years of experience in licensed polyethylene technologies, catalysts and technical services. Its portfolio includes the UNIPOLTM PE Process, as well as technologies for the production of ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol and oxo alcohols.