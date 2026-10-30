Akari Therapeutics To Highlight Novel RNA-Splicing ADC Payload Strategy At The 3Rd Annual ADC Payload Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation to explore the potential of RNA-splicing payloads to drive broad anti-tumor effects through direct cell killing along with immune activation

Satyajit Mitra, Executive Director, Head of Oncology, to discuss differentiated payload mechanisms and preclinical findings supporting next-generation ADC development

TAMPA, Fla. and LONDON, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a novel RNA splicing disrupting payload, today announced that Satyajit Mitra, Executive Director, Head of Oncology, will deliver a presentation at the 3rd Annual ADC Payload Summit. The conference will take place November 4–6, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The presentation will explore RNA-splicing modulation as an alternative ADC payload mechanism designed both to induce cancer-cell death and activate antitumor immunity. It will address the scientific rationale, engineering considerations and preclinical evidence supporting this approach, including the potential to differentiate from ADCs utilizing traditional microtubule and topoisomerase inhibitor payloads.

Akari's proprietary PH1 payload is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. In preclinical models, this approach has demonstrated cancer-cell killing together with activation of innate and adaptive immune responses. Given its unique biology and engineering, the PH1 payload could play a key role in the emerging concept of ADC therapy sequencing after patients lose response to ADCs with traditional payloads. PH1 serves as the foundation for Akari's differentiated ADC pipeline, including lead candidate AKTX-101, a TROP2-PH1 ADC.

“Advancing ADC innovation requires exploring novel mechanisms that can improve outcomes for patients,” said Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics.“Our PH1 platform is designed to combine targeted cancer-cell killing with immune activation, offering a differentiated approach to ADC development. We look forward to sharing the scientific rationale and preclinical findings behind our RNA-splicing payload strategy with researchers and industry leaders focused on the next generation of ADCs.”

Presentation Details

Title: Benefits of Alternative ADC Mechanisms Beyond Cytotoxicity: Rationale for RNA Splicing Payloads That Induce Cell Death & Activate Anti-Tumor Immunity

Presenter: Satyajit Mitra, Executive Director, Head of Oncology, Akari Therapeutics

Session: Diversifying ADC Payload Mechanisms Through Emerging Biological Approaches

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

The presentation is expected to cover:



The rationale for RNA-splicing modulation as an ADC payload mechanism combining direct cytotoxicity with immune activation.

Engineering considerations related to multidrug resistance and payload-specific conjugation strategies.

Preclinical and early translational findings, including immune activation and activity in oncogenic driver-driven cancer models. Potential future applications, including combinations with immunotherapies and broader antigen-targeting strategies.

For more information about the conference, please visit the ADC Payload Summit website.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a unique payload, PH1, which targets RNA splicing. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any antigen target of interest. Akari's lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells with a proprietary linker, enabling it to deliver its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor with minimal off-target effects. Unlike current ADCs that use microtubule inhibitors and DNA-damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating both the innate and adaptive immune systems to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has been shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The PH1 payload has also been demonstrated to be very active against cancer cells with key oncogenic drivers such as KRAS, BRAF, AR-V7, FGFR3 fusions, and others. The Company has initiated IND enabling studies for AKTX-101 with a goal of starting its First-In-Human trial by mid-2027. Akari is also developing AKTX-102, an ADC candidate targeting CEACAM5 (Carcinoembryonic Antigen-related Cell Adhesion Molecule-5), a well-validated tumor antigen broadly expressed across multiple solid tumors. AKTX-102 is designed to leverage Akari's proprietary PH1 spliceosome-modulating payload and a novel antibody construct to enable differentiated tumor cell killing and immune activation.

For more information about the Company, please visit and connect on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about the Company that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“future,”“opportunity”“will likely result,”“target,” variations of such words, and similar expressions or negatives of these words are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the potential characteristics and therapeutic applications of PH1 and PH1-based ADCs, the ability of the Company to advance its product candidates for the treatment of cancer and the timing of a filing of an IND and commencement of a Phase I clinical trial. These statements are based on the Company's current plans, estimates and projections. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. A number of important factors, including those described in this communication, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results and may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, without limitation: the Company's need for additional capital; the potential impact of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, costs, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the business; risks related to global as well as local political and economic conditions, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; potential delays or failures related to research and/or development of the Company's programs or product candidates; risks related to any loss of the Company's patents or other intellectual property rights; any interruptions of the supply chain for raw materials or manufacturing for the Company's product candidates, including as a result of potential tariffs; the nature, timing, cost and possible success and therapeutic applications of product candidates being developed by the Company and/or its collaborators or licensees; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by the Company, and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of the Company's product candidates; risks related to competition for the Company's product candidates; and the Company's ability to successfully develop or commercialize its product candidates. While the foregoing list of factors presented here is considered representative, no list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release except as required by law.

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