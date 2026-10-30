Second Intangible Cultural Heritage And Healthy Living Conference Held In Dong'e, Shandong

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Second Intangible Cultural Heritage and Healthy Living Conference

LIAOCHENG, China, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Second Intangible Cultural Heritage and Healthy Living Conference opened on Oct. 23 at the Dong'e Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture and Tourism Zone in Dong'e County, Shandong Province. Co-hosted by the China Intangible Cultural Heritage Safeguarding Association, the Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Liaocheng Municipal People's Government, the three-day event runs under the theme "Empowering Health with Intangible Cultural Heritage, Sharing a Better Life," and seeks to bring intangible cultural heritage into everyday life.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As the highlight of the conference, the Five Merits of ICH Fair was open to the public from Oct. 23 to 25. The fair introduced an immersive role-playing experience featuring costumed NPC performers and a stamp-collection quest system. Visitors who collected all five seals of "Craftsmanship, Elegance, Flavor, Charm, and Wellness" could redeem a range of prizes, including ICH mystery boxes, long-table feasts, traditional costume experiences, and family tickets to local attractions. Strolling through the fair, visitors enjoyed live performances, tackled interactive challenges, savored traditional cuisine, and tried their hand at heritage crafts to experience the charm of intangible cultural heritage.

The conference also featured multiple professional exchange sessions. During the exchange forum on bringing ICH into scenic areas, experts, scholars, and ICH representative inheritors delivered keynote speeches and engaged in roundtable dialogues on heritage revitalization and culture-tourism integration. A dedicated matchmaking session between scenic area operators and ICH inheritors served as a bridge for collaboration, promoting the regular presence of heritage projects in tourist destinations. These efforts aim to establish a sustainable "ICH + Tourism + Consumption" business model and explore new pathways for the high-quality integration of heritage preservation, wellness, and cultural tourism.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558