Neonc's Ambitious Brain Cancer Plans Are Setting The Stage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 500 Patients, 30 Hospitals, 3 Countries is Part of the Setup

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247MarketNews.com ) - In a market where the latest whizbang trends often dominate investor attention, NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:NTHI) is pursuing something considerably more meaningful: advancing potential treatments for some of the most difficult-to-treat brain cancers while building a clinical development program that could eventually reach hundreds of patients internationally.

Now, the company is putting some impressive numbers behind that ambition.

During its appearance on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew on Fox Business Network, NeOnc outlined plans for a pivotal clinical trial targeting approximately 500 patients across 30 hospitals in three countries. The proposed expansion represents a substantial step forward for a company seeking to address one of oncology's most persistent challenges: getting potential treatments where they need to go inside the human brain.

For the market, the story brings together several potentially important ingredients: an innovative drug-delivery approach, encouraging but preliminary clinical observations, two investigational drug programs, international development ambitions, and a potentially intriguing stock-market setup involving substantial short interest.

The science is the foundation, the patients are the reason, and the possibility that Wall Street could eventually take notice adds another dimension to the story.

A 500-Patient Ambition That Changes the Conversation

A proposed clinical trial involving approximately 500 patients across 30 hospitals in three countries is not a small undertaking.

It represents a planned expansion of NeOnc's clinical ambitions and an opportunity to investigate its treatment approach in a much larger patient population, as the scale of the proposal signals where management wants to take the program.

At the center of that effort is NEO100, NeOnc's investigational treatment being evaluated for its potential role in brain cancer.

The challenge it seeks to address is formidable. The blood-brain barrier serves as the brain's natural protective defense system, but that protection also creates a major obstacle for drug developers. Many potential therapies struggle to reach tumors in sufficient concentrations because of this biological barrier.

NeOnc is investigating a different approach.

Its NEO100 program uses intranasal administration, designed to deliver therapy through the nasal pathway toward the brain while bypassing the blood-brain barrier.

In other words, the company isn't simply investigating what treatment might work. It is also investigating how to get that treatment where it needs to go.

That distinction could be important in a field where drug delivery remains one of the biggest obstacles to therapeutic progress.

Early Clinical Observations Give the Story a Foundation

The proposed international expansion comes against the backdrop of earlier clinical observations that have attracted attention.

In its December 2025 clinical update, NeOnc described significant radiographic remission in six of 25 patients across its combined clinical and compassionate-use experience, representing approximately 24%.

For a company pursuing treatments for difficult brain cancers, that is an encouraging observation worth following.

The company's appearance on Dr. Drew's program also brought the patient experience into the conversation.

One patient described reaching two years on therapy and reported tolerating treatment without reactions. During the discussion, when Dr. Drew asked about the tumor's status, physician Dr. Wallace responded, "We can't see it, actually, at this moment."

It was a striking moment, illustrating why continued research in this field matters.

For families facing aggressive brain cancer, the objective isn't simply another clinical milestone or a better number on a presentation slide. It is more time together. Another birthday. Another anniversary. Another opportunity to experience everyday life.

Those individual experiences cannot establish clinical efficacy, but they help explain the enormous human stakes behind NeOnc's research.

More Than One Drug: A Broader Development and Technology Story

NEO100 isn't the only component of NeOnc's development strategy.

The company is also advancing NEO212, which completed its Phase 1 dose-escalation work. A November 17 FDA meeting is scheduled for an important regulatory discussion concerning potential Phase 2 development, including study design, patient population, dosing and endpoints.

Together, the two programs give NeOnc multiple development milestones to pursue.

The company's ambitions also extend beyond conventional drug development.

Its research platform combines patented 3D bioprinting technology with artificial intelligence to create patient-derived tumor models and help researchers evaluate potential treatments.

This approach could support a more personalized understanding of tumor biology and treatment response.

The company has also highlighted molecular characteristics, including IDH mutations, as part of its precision-medicine strategy.

For investors, the broader takeaway is that NeOnc is building a story around multiple interconnected capabilities: drug development, innovative delivery, tumor modeling and AI-assisted research.

Meanwhile, its international ambitions have been reinforced by developments in Abu Dhabi, including the appointment of Ali Alabedin, Head of Islamic Banking Group at First Abu Dhabi Bank, to the company's board.

These developments add an international dimension to a company whose clinical ambitions are increasingly extending beyond a single market.

Now Comes the Interesting Part for Traders: Potential Short Squeeze

While the clinical story is compelling on its own, NTHI also has another ingredient that could make its shares particularly interesting to traders: short interest.

Based on the October 15 Nasdaq market-data, approximately 877,000 shares were reported short.

At the same time, the stock has recovered from an approximate $2.50 low to eclipse the $3 level.

Put those figures together and the potential trading implications become interesting.

The reported short position represents approximately 5.6 days of trading volume at that ten-day average. If short sellers needed to cover 500,000 shares over a relatively short period, that would represent more than three full days of average trading volume. That is a meaningful amount of potential buying demand.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.