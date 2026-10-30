Why Kraig Labs' Spider Silk Could Have A Future In Aerospace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An Equipment Innovator's Interest in Kraig's High Tech Fibers Indicates Potential Applications for Lightweight and/or Tough Materials, and Possibly Elevate Project Atlas

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( )- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) has put its recombinant spider silk in the hands of a company with experience developing materials alongside major aerospace manufacturers. The shipment opens an intriguing avenue for a biological fiber whose combination of strength, flexibility, and toughness has long attracted engineering interest.

In its October 26 announcement, Kraig said the unnamed recipient that requested the samples is known for developing advanced yarn-spinning equipment. The company also launched a program to create new yarn constructions and material blends for fabrics, apparel, and other applications.

The development follows Kraig's September delivery of custom spider-silk yarn to a globally recognized performance sports brand. That order was processed to the customer's specifications for a particular performance-textile application, establishing a commercial starting point for the company's broader materials ambitions.

We are still waiting to know who received it, how it did and what they made with it!

The recent recipient's aerospace background makes that sector a credible area for exploration. A specific aerospace application or contract has not been disclosed. Knowing what Spider Silk can do may open up many more possibilities.

“Spider silk is a material that will earn its place through performance,” Kraig founder and CEO Kim Thompson said in the October 26 announcement.

Understanding that performance begins with the distinction between strength and toughness.



Tensile strength measures how much pulling stress a material can withstand. Toughness measures the energy it absorbs before breaking.

Spider silk's ability to carry a substantial load while stretching gives it an unusual combination of both.

Darwin's bark spider offers a striking natural benchmark. In the original study of its silk, forcibly collected fibers averaged approximately 350 megajoules per cubic meter in toughness, with individual samples reaching 520. Its exceptional ability to absorb energy helped establish the species as an important subject for advanced-materials research.

For aerospace engineers, that combination suggests possibilities in lightweight materials designed to tolerate impact and damage.

The interest already has an industry precedent. In 2018, Airbus announced work with biomaterials company AMSilk to explore artificial spider-silk composites. Airbus identified flexibility and shock resistance as reasons to investigate the material, including potential uses in aircraft areas exposed to debris or bird strikes and protection for space equipment. Those were research objectives, providing a concrete example of why aerospace developers have considered silk-based materials.

One promising approach is to combine silk with other reinforcing fibers. Carbon fiber offers high stiffness and strength; silk could contribute additional energy absorption. Adjusting the combination could help engineers balance the properties needed for a particular component.

A 2019 study demonstrated that principle using wild silkworm silk and carbon fiber in epoxy composites. One hybrid configuration achieved approximately twice the impact strength of the carbon-fiber composite tested alongside it. Increasing the silk content favored impact performance, while more carbon fiber generally favored stiffness and strength. The experiment used Antheraea pernyi silk, offering evidence for the hybrid-material approach rather than a measurement of Kraig's recombinant fibers.

Project Atlas adds a further possibility to Kraig's development path.

In January 2025, Kraig Labs announced that its researchers had incorporated key genetic sequences derived from Darwin's bark spider silk proteins into engineered silkworms. The approach connects an exceptional natural material with a production system based on established silkworm cultivation.

In September 2026, Kraig reported completing the foundational Project Atlas Gene Library, establishing every planned Atlas transgene in living commercial silkworm hosts. The next phase focuses on stable breeding lines and evaluating more than 200 potential genetic configurations. The company's stated objectives include enhanced strength, toughness, and flexibility, ultimately combining the full suite of Atlas genetics in a production strain.

If Atlas produces fibers approaching the toughness of natural Darwin's bark spider silk, it could expand the range of demanding applications worth pursuing. The decisive evidence would be the measured properties of those fibers and how well their performance carries through into finished yarns and composites.

That is where the new yarn-development program becomes particularly relevant. Genetics can influence the proteins within a fiber, while yarn construction and blending help determine how the fiber performs in a usable material. An equipment specialist's involvement could help connect those stages.

For Kraig, the opportunity is to develop materials around specific customer needs, with both biological design and textile engineering contributing to the result. Its commercial yarn delivery provides a starting point. The latest sample shipment brings relevant industrial expertise into the picture. Atlas could eventually supply a new generation of fibers for that work.

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