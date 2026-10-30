CyberQ Group Headlines Birmingham Tech Week's Cyberverse Day and Secures Exclusive Invitation to No. 11 Downing Street

- Chris Woods Founder / CEOBIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two weeks on from the close of Birmingham Tech Week, CyberQ Group -the award-winning, CREST-accredited, and ISO 27001-certified cybersecurity firm is celebrating a milestone period of regional ecosystem leadership and national economic recognition. Alongside delivering an extensive fringe masterclass series, the firm served as the official headline sponsor for Tech Week's flagship Cyberverse Day, with Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Woods hosting main-stage proceedings before travelling to Westminster for an exclusive reception at No. 11 Downing Street.With the UK's largest regional tech festival drawing thousands of delegates across the West Midlands, CyberQ Group positioned cyber resilience not merely as an IT safeguard, but as the essential commercial engine empowering ambitious enterprises to scale safely in an era of rapid digital disruption and heightened geopolitical risk.Setting the Agenda: Hosting Cyberverse DayAs headline sponsor of Tuesday's dedicated Cyberverse Day, CyberQ Group took centre stage. Chris Woods served as master of ceremonies and event host, steering a packed auditorium of digital pioneers, C-suite executives, enterprise architects, and public-sector leaders through a comprehensive programme examining the shifting frontiers of digital trust.Throughout Tuesday, Woods introduced a distinguished line-up of keynote speakers and expert panellists from across the national cyber and technology ecosystems. The main-stage discussions tackled some of the most pressing questions facing modern leadership: from the double-edged sword of generative AI in defensive and offensive operations, to the systemic risks embedded within complex digital supply chains. Sessions highlighted the urgent necessity of moving beyond passive compliance towards active resilience, demonstrating how robust governance and adaptive security architectures protect shareholder value while facilitating rapid commercial expansion.Actionable Masterclasses: The Alpha Works Fringe SeriesBuilding upon the strategic discussions at Cyberverse Day, CyberQ Group hosted an intensive series of deep-dive workshops throughout the week from its headquarters at Alpha Works. Rooted in the firm's defining ethos-“We Make Your Business Cyber Resilient”-these collaborative masterclasses paired CyberQ Group's technical leads with key industry partners to deliver pragmatic, frontline solutions across critical security domains:Zero Trust in Action (with Microsoft): Translating theoretical Zero Trust principles into operational realities. The session provided senior engineering and IT leaders with actionable blueprints for implementing continuous identity verification, granular micro-segmentation, and cloud workload security across hybrid enterprise infrastructures.Industrial & Operational Security (with Target Integration): Addressing the sharp operational friction between Industry 4.0 modernisation and legacy risk. Experts broke down the vulnerabilities emerging within Smart Factories and Operational Technology (OT) networks, demonstrating how manufacturers can modernise shop-floor operational efficiency without exposing critical control systems to external exploitation.Tackling Technical Debt (with RocketGX and Somerled): Reframing software architecture vulnerabilities as commercial risk. Software architects and engineering directors explored how to audit legacy code bases, remediate structural security debt, and transform technical liabilities into high-velocity, secure software delivery pipelines.Identity Defence & The Front Door Problem (with DropTable): Dissecting the reality of modern perimeter breaches. The interactive session demonstrated how sophisticated adversaries increasingly bypass traditional firewalls simply by logging in with valid credentials, providing teams with advanced identity threat detection and response (ITDR) roadmaps.Pragmatic Compliance (with Maor Compliance): Demystifying information security governance. The workshop established four foundational pillars designed to eliminate bureaucratic tick-box mentalities, converting compliance requirements (such as ISO 27001 and NIS2) into agile, measurable organisational resilience that accelerates enterprise sales cycles.Championing Community, Regional Collaboration, and Social ValueCyberQ Group's Tech Week activity extended well beyond boardroom strategy. In collaboration with Midlands Cyber, HCR Law and Cyber Chain Alliance, the firm co-hosted The Cyber Social at Eastside Rooms, bringing together over a hundred local security practitioners, startup founders, and software engineers to foster regional innovation and talent exchange.Crucially, the firm used its platform to champion social mobility and regional workforce diversity by spotlighting its ongoing partnership with the West Midlands Cyber & Tech Veterans Community Interest Company (CIC). The initiative creates dedicated transition programmes and commercial pathways into high-demand cybersecurity roles for military service leavers, channeling their strategic discipline, crisis management experience, and analytical problem-solving into the UK's thriving digital defence sector to help bridge the national cyber skills shortage.From the Birmingham Stage to No. 11 Downing StreetCyberQ Group's regional leadership culminated in national recognition just days following Birmingham Tech Week. Chris Woods CEO of CyberQ Group was invited to No. 11 Downing Street to attend an exclusive Entrepreneurship Reception hosted by the Rt Hon John Healey, celebrating the launch of the Scale UK Connect programme.The flagship nationwide initiative is engineered to accelerate 200 high-growth UK enterprises generating over £2 million in turnover, connecting ambitious founders with vital international trade corridors, specialist executive mentorship, and tier-one commercial investment networks. The event highlighted CyberQ Group's trajectory from a West Midlands pioneer to an internationally scaling tech leader.Reflecting on the Milestone, Chris Woods, Founder and CEO of CyberQ Group, commented:Hosting Cyberverse Day on Tuesday was an absolute privilege and one of the clearest testaments yet to the sheer depth of technological ambition here in the West Midlands. Welcoming such an extraordinary roster of speakers to the stage proved that our region is not merely participating in the UK's tech narrative-we are setting the pace for cyber resilience, enterprise innovation, and responsible growth.Moving from that energy in Birmingham directly into No. 11 Downing Street for the launch of Scale UK Connect alongside the Rt Hon John Healey and Janet Coyle CBE was an immense honour. British scale-ups turning over £2m+ represent the lifeblood of our future economy, but scaling globally demands unshakeable foundations. Our mission remains completely unchanged: whether advising a growing business at Alpha Works or discussing economic scale in Westminster, we make businesses cyber resilient so they can innovate, compete, and scale with absolute confidence.”To learn more about CyberQ Group's managed security services, incident response capabilities, or resilience frameworks, visit .About CyberQ GroupHeadquartered at Birmingham, UK, with an international footprint spanning Europe, the Americas, and APAC, CyberQ Group is an award-winning, CREST-accredited, and ISO/IEC 27001-certified global cybersecurity provider.

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CyberQ Group Headlines Birmingham Tech Week's Cyberverse Day and Secures Exclusive Invitation to No. 11 Downing Street News Provided By CyberQ Group October 30, 2026, 13:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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