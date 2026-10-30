Tejashwi Yadav Says Court Is Doing Its Duty, As Anant Singh Faces Bail Cancellation In Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) Mokama MLA Anant Singh's legal troubles have triggered fresh political exchanges, with Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav taking a swipe at him following the Supreme Court's cancellation of his bail in the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's direction asking Anant Singh to surrender by December 1, Tejashwi said the court was simply performing its duty.

He recalled that Anant Singh and his wife, Neelam Devi, had earlier alleged that the government was conspiring to frame him. However, after Anant Singh switched sides and supported the NDA, his perception of the government appeared to have changed.

“Earlier, he and his wife used to say that the government was framing him. But after he betrayed our party and switched sides, the government suddenly became good for him,” Tejashwi remarked.

Reacting to the JD(U), Tejashwi said he had repeatedly predicted that the JD(U) would cease to exist after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent Bihar Assembly polls.

On the INDIA Bloc's proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, Tejashwi, who was heading to Delhi, appealed to people who wanted to protect democracy and uphold the Constitution, to participate in the event.

The political differences between the RJD and Anant Singh's family date back to the Bihar Assembly floor test on February 12, 2024.

Neelam Devi, then the RJD MLA from Mokama, broke ranks with her party and voted in support of Nitish Kumar's NDA government.

She had won the 2022 Mokama bye-election on an RJD ticket.

Two other RJD MLAs, Chetan Anand and Prahlad Yadav, also went against the party line during the Trust Vote.

Meanwhile, Anant Singh said he would comply with the Supreme Court's order and surrender by December 1.

He expressed faith in the judiciary and hoped to secure bail again.

He also repeated his allegations against JD(U) MLC, Neeraj Kumar, accusing him of orchestrating the murder of Dularchand Yadav and conspiring to implicate him in the case.

Referring to former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Anant Singh said,“If Nitish Kumar were capable, none of this would be happening to me today.”

The Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to Anant Singh by the Patna High Court, observing that the High Court had not adequately considered the nature of the crime and his criminal history.

It directed him to surrender before the concerned authorities by December 1, 2026.