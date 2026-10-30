MCD Standing Committee Approves Key Pollution Control Initiatives

MCD Approves Major Public Welfare Proposals

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee Chairperson, Satya Sharma, on Friday approved several important public welfare proposals at the Standing Committee meeting. According to a press release, these proposals included the deployment of 70 Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs) to curb air pollution in Delhi, the introduction of a barrier-free toll collection system at 126 entry points to the national capital, and filling vacant posts in the Public Health Department.

All councillors from both the ruling and opposition sides were given a full opportunity to raise issues and put forward suggestions concerning their respective wards. The councillors highlighted issues related to sanitation, road repairs, shortage of sanitation workers, maintenance of parks and other civic amenities. Sharma said that the Standing Committee is an important platform for democratic dialogue and meaningful discussion on public welfare issues. All matters raised by councillors were heard seriously, and the concerned officials were directed to take necessary action. She said that the Committee's objective is not merely to approve proposals but also to ensure effective and time-bound resolution of issues raised by public representatives, the release said.

Road Cleaning and Pollution Control

Mrs Satya Sharma approved a project worth approximately Rs 923.57 crore for deploying 70 Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs) on MCD roads. These machines will be used for road cleaning over the next 10 years. The project aims to reduce dust accumulation on roads and particulate matter generated by vehicular movement. The smaller-capacity machines will be electric, while the larger-capacity machines will have the option of operating on either electricity or CNG.

The project has been divided into three packages. Under the first package, work for 29 machines has been approved for Lion Services Limited at Rs 369.53 crore. Under the second package, work for 28 machines has been approved for the consortium of GA Infra Private Limited and VN Engineering Company at Rs 368.83 crore. Under the third package, work for 13 machines has been approved for JS Enviro Services Private Limited at Rs 185.20 crore. The agencies concerned will be responsible not only for deploying the machines but also for their operation and maintenance for 10 years, the release said. Sharma said that regular and effective road cleaning is essential to address Delhi's pollution problem. The use of modern machines and cleaner fuels will help strengthen the city's road-cleaning system.

Upgrading Toll Infrastructure

Chairperson of the Standing Committee also approved the proposal to upgrade the existing RFID system at 126 toll collection points in Delhi by introducing Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology. Under the new system, commercial vehicles will not have to stop at barriers to pay the road tax and Environment Compensation Charge (ECC). RFID and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technologies will identify moving vehicles and facilitate automatic fee collection.

The release said that the project will be awarded for a period of six years. The first six months will be used for the design, development and implementation of the technical system, while the contractor will be responsible for its operation and maintenance for the remaining 54 months. Toll collection through the existing RFID system will continue during the transition to the upgraded system. A provision will also be made to issue digital notices to vehicles identified as having passed through without making the required payment.

A high-level committee has recommended an annual minimum reserve price of Rs 910 crore for road tax collection. This will serve as the base price for the tender and not as guaranteed revenue for the Corporation. ECC collection will be based on actual recovery. The tender documents have been reviewed in view of the Supreme Court's directions regarding a barrier-free system. The Standing Committee approved all three sections of the Request for Proposal (RFP) and authorised the issuance of the tender.

Public Health and Civic Administration

The meeting also approved a proposal regarding filling vacant posts in the Public Health Department. A total of 1,066 posts are vacant, including 14 Anti-Malaria Officers, 105 Malaria Inspectors, 398 Assistant Malaria Inspectors and 549 MTS (Public Health) positions, the release said. Sharma said that staff shortages could adversely affect efforts to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, field inspections and monitoring activities. She directed that the recruitment process for these vacant posts be initiated immediately. She further instructed that if regular appointments are likely to take time, the process of recruitment on a contractual or agreement basis should also be initiated without delay.

Sharma directed all Zonal Deputy Commissioners to conduct surprise inspections of their offices and regularly monitor staff attendance and functioning. She said that officers and employees must report to work on time and remain available to address the grievances of citizens and public representatives. Councillors should not have to repeatedly visit the MCD headquarters to get issues concerning their wards resolved. Complaints must be addressed promptly at the zonal level. She also directed that at least one park in every ward be developed with a rainwater harvesting system. This will promote rainwater conservation and ensure better utilisation of parks, the release noted.

Sharma directed officials to take the issues raised during the meeting and the approved proposals seriously and ensure timely action. She also called for regular reviews of the action taken by the concerned departments. She said that providing better civic amenities and healthcare services to the people of Delhi is a priority for the Corporation, and officials must discharge their responsibilities with accountability.

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