Mozambique Aims To Strengthen Strategic Economic Partnership With Russia

Strengthening Mozambique-Russia Bilateral Ties

Mozambique attaches significant importance to its longstanding partnership with Russia, particularly in education and human capital development, as the two countries seek to expand bilateral ties and strengthen trade and economic cooperation through South-South cooperation, said in an exclusive interview with TV BRICS. Chapo said Mozambique aims to open a new chapter in its relations with Russia and take economic cooperation to a higher level. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening engagement with the BRICS grouping, noting that Mozambique maintains strong relations with its member countries. "We have excellent relations with Brazil, Russia, India and China, as well as with our neighbour, South Africa," the Mozambican President said.

Economic Diversification and Investment Priorities

According to TV BRICS, highlighting the country's economic priorities, Chapo noted that Mozambique's economy remains heavily dependent on extractive industries and the gas sector. The government is seeking to diversify its economic base by expanding investment opportunities and strengthening trade partnerships across several sectors. He said Mozambique is focusing on attracting investments in agriculture, infrastructure, transport, logistics and energy, while also exploring opportunities in the blue economy, digitalisation and artificial intelligence. According to Chapo, diversifying the economy is essential to broadening the country's development prospects and creating opportunities beyond traditional resource-based industries.

Education as a Pillar of Cooperation

The President also underscored the historical significance of Russia-Mozambique cooperation in education, describing it as an important pillar of bilateral relations. Recalling the period following Mozambique's independence, Chapo said Russian educators played a crucial role in strengthening the country's educational capabilities, particularly in scientific disciplines. "It is important to note that immediately after our country gained independence, many Russian teachers came to Mozambique. They primarily taught the exact sciences – mathematics, physics and chemistry," he said.

Human Capital and Future Prospects

The Mozambican leader also pointed out that Russia continues to attract students from across Africa, offering opportunities for higher education and specialised training. He highlighted the importance of educational exchanges in developing skilled human resources and strengthening the capacity of African countries to meet their development objectives. The President's remarks underline Mozambique's interest in deepening cooperation with Russia in education, investment and economic development, while expanding partnerships with BRICS countries. (ANI)

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