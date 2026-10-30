Bharatpe Records 11 Percent Revenue Growth In FY26 Financial Results

BharatPe FY26 Financial Performance

BharatPe, India's leading full-stack financial services and UPI payments company, today reported revenue from operations of INR 1,862 crore in FY26, registering 11% year-on-year growth over INR 1,675 crore in FY25. Adjusted EBITDA profit increased 20% year-on-year to INR 146 crore, supported by gross margin expansion and growth across its lending and financial services businesses. Total income for FY26 stood at INR 1,887 crore. The company closed FY26 with strong operating momentum, recording a 20% year-on-year increase in transaction volumes on a March exit basis. During the year, BharatPe continued to scale its core payments and lending businesses, expand its financial services portfolio and invest in technology-led solutions aimed at improving customer experience and operating efficiency.

Commenting on the performance, Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe, said,“FY26 reflects the progress we have made in strengthening our core business and building a more scalable financial services platform. Our focus on gross margin improvement, lending expansion and disciplined business growth has contributed to higher revenue and adjusted EBITDA profit. As we look ahead, we see significant opportunities in combining our payments and lending strengths with in-house technology and AI-led capabilities. We believe these investments will help us build differentiated products, improve operating efficiency and create a strong foundation for the next phase of growth.”

Business Highlights During FY26

Lending Business Expansion

Group assets under management (AUM) grew 28% year-on-year, while merchant loan disbursals increased 23%, reflecting continued expansion of BharatPe's lending franchise.

BharatPe Capital, formerly Trillionloans, the group's NBFC lending arm, expanded its offerings across business loans, embedded finance and supply chain financing for distributors and retailers.

The lending business strengthened its digital distribution through partnerships with SaveIn, Moneyview, NinjaKart and RapiPay etc., widening access to lending products across merchant and consumer segments.

BharatPe increased its stake in BharatPe Capital to 77%. India Ratings & Research reaffirmed the entity's IND BBB+ credit rating with a Stable Outlook.

Financial Services Portfolio

BharatPe Flex: Launched in partnership with YES BANK, BharatPe Flex brings the Credit on UPI proposition to eligible consumers, enabling them to use credit for everyday UPI payments across supported online and offline merchants.

BharatPeX: The company scaled its online Payment Aggregator platform, strengthening its capabilities in digital payment acceptance and processing.

Invest BharatPe: Expanded its investment portfolio beyond daily Gold SIPs & Fixed Deposits to include mutual funds and digital silver, broadening the range of investment options available to users.

BharatPe Money: Received an IRDAI licence to operate as an insurance corporate agent, opening up opportunities to expand its insurance distribution business.

AI and Technology Initiatives

Agentic AI Suite: BharatPe is developing AI capabilities that go beyond conventional chatbots to help merchants manage business operations and access services. The initiative reflects the company's focus on building technology that can understand user requirements and assist with executing tasks, rather than simply answering queries.

Credit Coach: The company has introduced an AI-powered credit education experience featuring a digital avatar of brand ambassador Rohit Sharma. The initiative is designed to make credit-related information more accessible and help users better understand their credit profiles and responsible credit practices.

Technology-led scale: BharatPe sees proprietary technology, automation and AI as important enablers of future growth. By developing solutions around the needs of merchants and consumers, the company aims to improve service delivery, enhance operating productivity and scale its businesses more efficiently over time.

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