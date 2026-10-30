Seychelles: President Herminie Congratulates Seychelles Under-20 Men's Football Team On Historic Victory Over Mauritius

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A historic 4-3 victory over Mauritius at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Under-20 Championship was recognised by President Dr Patrick Herminie during a courtesy call with members of the Seychelles National Under-20 Football Team at State House this morning.

The President congratulated the young footballers on their achievement, describing their performance as an encouraging sign of the potential of Seychellois football on the regional stage.

Thirteen members of the 20-player squad attended the meeting, following the team's participation in the regional tournament held in Mozambique in September. Seychelles finished third in their group, recording one victory and two defeats.

The team's victory over neighbouring Mauritius was particularly significant, marking their first win against the Mauritian Under-20 national side.

Among the standout performers was 19-year-old Lorenzo Hoareau, who scored a hat-trick in the encounter against Mauritius and was named Man of the Match. His three goals played a decisive role in securing the victory, with Naythan Barbe adding the fourth.

President Herminie commended the players for their determination and fighting spirit, encouraging them to build on their experience and continue working towards greater achievements. He emphasised that success in sport requires commitment, discipline and perseverance, reminding the young athletes that their achievements can inspire other young Seychellois to pursue their ambitions.

The President also highlighted the importance of continued investment in youth development and opportunities for young athletes to gain competitive experience. He encouraged the team to remain united, learn from their challenges and approach future competitions with confidence.

He wished the players continued success in their football careers and urged them to remain proud ambassadors of Seychelles, both on and off the pitch.

Speaking to the press following the meeting, Man of the Match Lorenzo Hoareau expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to meet the Head of State, describing the occasion as a proud and memorable experience for the team.

He said the recognition from President Herminie was a source of encouragement for the young players and demonstrated the importance being placed on youth and sporting development.

Hoareau reflected on the team's performance against Mauritius, noting that the victory had given the players greater confidence in their abilities and shown that Seychelles could compete against stronger regional opponents.

He also expressed hope that their achievement would motivate other young footballers across the country to remain dedicated to the sport and pursue opportunities to represent Seychelles internationally.

Also present at the meeting were the Minister of Youth and Sport, Ms Kalsey Belle; the Chief Executive Officer of the National Sports Council, Mr Mario Pragassen; Mr Denis Rose; and Mr Vivian Both.

The courtesy call provided an opportunity to acknowledge the team's achievement and encourage the next generation of Seychellois footballers to continue striving for success on the regional stage.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.