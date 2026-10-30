MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 29, 2026 9:04 am - The JELAND J6 available at JELAND AVTODOM has become the brand's bestseller accounting for 77% of its total sales

The JELAND J6 compact crossover is available at the JELAND AVTODOM Vnukovo and JELAND AVTODOM Vernadsky dealerships. The vehicle ranked among the top 5 most popular models in the B-SUV segment securing fourth place in a highly competitive category in September 2026. It has emerged as the brand's bestseller, representing 77% of JELAND's total sales volume of the month.

The JELAND J6 is a compact crossover that combines modern technology and well-thought-out ergonomics specifically adapted for Russian operating conditions. Under the hood it features a 1.5-liter engine capable of producing between 147 and 150 hp. The interior is equipped with a multimedia system featuring a 10–12-inch display. The vehicle's body is treated with wax while the undercarriage is further protected by anti-corrosion, anti-gravel and sound-insulating materials. An extensive winter package includes heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, heated mirrors, a heated windshield and heated windshield washer nozzles. The J6 is also equipped with a modern all-wheel-drive system. It ensures a comfortable driving experience both on city roads and off-road with a ground clearance of 190-200 mm.

The J6 model has quickly earned the trust of customers at the JELAND AVTODOM Vnukovo and JELAND AVTODOM Vernadsky dealerships. 133 units have been sold through JELAND AVTODOM centers since the model's launch on the Russian market. The J6 1.5T DCT6 Prestige has emerged as the most sought-after trim level. It features a panoramic roof, an all-wheel-drive system, adaptive cruise control and a leather interior with hypoallergenic pet-friendly upholstery. Another key advantage of the JELAND J6 is the option to install a tow hitch and cargo boxes a feature rarely found in other vehicles within the B-SUV segment. Dark Emerald and Black Metallic are the most popular exterior colors and the vast majority of buyers are men.

For the second consecutive month the Russian automotive brand JELAND has ranked among the top ten most popular brands in the country. The JELAND dealer network sold 2720 vehicles in September. A fourfold increase in monthly sales volume over just four months. This positive momentum has been consistent throughout the brand's entire presence on the market demonstrating a steady strengthening of its position and growing consumer confidence. The JELAND lineup currently consists of two models from the J series: the compact JELAND J6 crossover and the high-tech mid-size JELAND J7 crossover.

"The JELAND J6 is firmly establishing itself as a leader in the B-SUV segment. We are seeing strong interest in the model from clients at both JELAND AVTODOM Vnukovo and JELAND AVTODOM Vernadsky. The top-tier Prestige trim level is particularly popular. It comes equipped with a range of features typically found in higher-class vehicles. We are delighted that customers have come to truly appreciate this model", - Elza Sapova, Head of New Car Sales at JELAND AVTODOM Vnukovo and JELAND AVTODOM Vernadsky, commented.