Developer Purchases 5.32 Acres In Lakewood Ranch For A 100,000-Square-Foot Warehouse Development

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 29, 2026 10:58 am - Manatee Warehouses 2 purchased the land for $4.15 million and will break ground next year

BRADENTON, Fla. (Oct. 29, 2026) – Manatee Warehouses 2, LLC has purchased 5.32 acres of land in Lakewood Ranch for a three-building warehouse development. The company purchased the land, located at the intersection of Rangeland Parkway and Crossland Trail, for $4.15 million and intend to build 100,000 square feet of office, industrial and warehouse space.

Michele Fuller, partner at Ian Black Real Estate, represented the seller, Bridge House Holdings, LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was not represented by a real estate broker.

“We are big fans of Lakewood Ranch and believe that there is healthy demand for warehouse and office spaces for small businesses who would like to be in the area,” said Shawn Briggs, Manager, Manatee Warehouses 2.“We envision this project will be a great space for e-commerce businesses, showrooms, light distribution and businesses requiring flexible workspaces. We also believe the smaller spaces in the 1,650- to 2,500-square-foot range will be a great fit for auto/toy enthusiasts in need of storage space.”

The planned development, tentatively named Rangeland Warehouses, will be a combination of warehouse, project and office spaces. Individual spaces are expected to range from approximately 1,650 to 9,000 square feet and will feature full air conditioning, sprinklers, 20- to 30-foot clear heights, kitchenettes, lots of windows and natural light, and stucco exterior walls.

The developer is also behind Lakewood Premium Warehouses, located at 4206-4216 Concept Court in Lakewood Ranch. The 38,000-square-foot development features finishes and amenities similar to those planned for Rangeland Warehouses and is currently fully leased.

“The Lakewood Ranch corridor continues to attract interest from businesses and investors seeking opportunities in one of Southwest Florida's growing markets,” said Fuller.“This transaction reflects the demand for well-located development sites positioned to serve the area's rapidly growing population and business base.”

Construction is targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with completion anticipated in the first quarter of 2028.

About Ian Black Real Estate

Ian Black Real Estate (IBRE) is a boutique commercial real estate brokerage firm located in Sarasota, Fla. The firm is one of the largest commercial brokerage firms in Southwest Florida and boasts a deep knowledge of the commercial real estate market in Sarasota and Manatee counties and the surrounding area. For more information, visit ian-black.