Oral Mucositis Pipeline 2026: Who Is Leading The Race? Top Companies And Emerging Therapies To Watch Roche, Pfizer, Zydus Group, Lupin, Bausch Health, Accord Healthcare, Genentech, Johnson & Johnson

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 30, 2026: According to DelveInsight's assessment, more than 10+ key companies worldwide are actively developing over 10+ therapies for Oral Mucositis. The analysis covers clinical trials, therapeutic candidates, mechanisms of action, routes of administration, and ongoing developments in the Oral Mucositis treatment pipeline.

“Oral Mucositis Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Oral Mucositis Market.

The Oral Mucositis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Oral Mucositis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Some of the key takeaways from the Oral Mucositis Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Oral Mucositis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Oral Mucositis companies working in the treatment market are Galera Therapeutics, Soligenix, JN Biosciences, ImmunoForge, Paean Biotechnology Inc., Merck KGaA, and others, are developing therapies for the Oral Mucositis treatment



Emerging Oral Mucositis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- GC4419, SGX942, HuABC2, PF1801, PN-101, M5049, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Oral Mucositis market in the coming years.

In October 2026, A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study published on October 4, 2026, assessed the effectiveness of N-acetylcysteine (NAC) mouthwash in 106 patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation. Severe oral mucositis developed in 5.6% of patients receiving NAC, compared with 25% of those given a placebo. Although the treatment did not significantly reduce the overall incidence of oral mucositis, the findings suggest a potential role in preventing severe cases. Further multicenter trials are required to confirm these results.

In September 2026, JAMA Neurology published findings from a randomized clinical trial evaluating intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) as an adjunct to standard therapy in patients with newly diagnosed idiopathic inflammatory myopathies. The study contributes to the growing body of evidence assessing combination treatment approaches for inflammatory muscle diseases.

In August 2026, The US FDA approved Lisraya (brepocitinib), an oral TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor, for treating adults with dermatomyositis. This milestone marks the first FDA-approved oral therapy specifically indicated for the condition, addressing a significant unmet medical need. The approval was supported by findings from the Phase III VALOR trial, which enrolled 241 adults.

In May 2026, The BIGTIM Phase II/III trial investigating ruxolitinib, a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, in inclusion body myositis received an update to its ClinicalTrials record on May 29. The study aims to determine whether JAK inhibition can improve clinical outcomes in patients with this progressive muscle disease. No efficacy results were available in the study record at the time of the update.

In April 2025, Calibr-Skaggs Institute for Innovative Medicines, the drug discovery arm of Scripps Research, announced that the FDA has approved its investigational new drug (IND) application to evaluate its switchable chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (sCAR-T) therapy, CLBR001 in combination with SWI019, in patients with autoimmune diseases. Enrollment for the Phase I clinical trial (NCT06913608) is expected to begin shortly. The study will assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of the therapy in conditions such as Oral Mucositis, systemic sclerosis, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis, with the possibility of expanding into additional indications. The sCAR-T platform is designed to minimize side effects and reduce patient burden by avoiding the intensive lymphodepletion typically required with conventional CAR-T therapies, addressing a key concern for both patients and rheumatology specialists.

In March 2025, Abcuro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on treating autoimmune diseases and cancer by precisely targeting cytotoxic T cells, announced it will present safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic findings from its Phase 1 clinical trial of ulviprubart (ABC008) for inclusion body Oral Mucositis (IBM) at the upcoming American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting. In February 2025, Abcuro secured $200 million in Series C funding to advance the development of its first-in-class therapy for inclusion body Oral Mucositis. The funding will support the completion of the registrational Phase 2/3 MUSCLE trial evaluating ulviprubart, as well as the preparation for its Biologics License Application (BLA) submission and eventual commercial launch.

Oral Mucositis Overview

Oral Mucositis is an inflammatory condition characterized by redness, swelling, mouth sores, and ulceration of the oral mucosa. It commonly occurs as a side effect of cancer treatments, particularly chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and can cause significant pain, difficulty swallowing, and challenges with eating and speaking. Severe cases may increase the risk of infections and interrupt cancer treatment. Management typically involves oral hygiene, pain relief, supportive care, and therapies aimed at preventing or reducing mucosal damage. Ongoing research focuses on developing effective treatments to improve healing and patients' quality of life.

Explore the latest Oral Mucositis pipeline insights 2026, including emerging therapies, clinical trials, and market opportunities. Stay ahead in Oral Mucositis Clinical Trials

Emerging Oral Mucositis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



GC4419: Galera Therapeutics

SGX942: Soligenix

HuABC2: JN Biosciences

PF1801: ImmunoForge

PN-101: Paean Biotechnology Inc. M5049: Merck KGaA

Oral Mucositis Route of Administration

Oral Mucositis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Oral Mucositis Molecule Type

Oral Mucositis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Oral Mucositis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Oral Mucositis Assessment by Product Type

Oral Mucositis By Stage and Product Type

Oral Mucositis Assessment by Route of Administration

Oral Mucositis By Stage and Route of Administration

Oral Mucositis Assessment by Molecule Type Oral Mucositis by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Oral Mucositis Report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Oral Mucositis product details are provided in the report. Download the Oral Mucositis pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Oral Mucositis therapies

Some of the key companies in the Oral Mucositis Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Oral Mucositis are - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Zydus Group, Lupin, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Accord Healthcare, Genentech, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Endo International Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Cipla Inc, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GSK plc, Merz Pharma, Akorn, Incorporated, and others.

Oral Mucositis Pipeline Analysis:

The Oral Mucositis pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Oral Mucositis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Oral Mucositis Treatment.

Oral Mucositis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Oral Mucositis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Oral Mucositis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Oral Mucositis drugs and therapies

Oral Mucositis Pipeline Market Drivers



Rising Cancer Treatment Burden: The increasing use of chemotherapy and radiation therapy among cancer patients is driving demand for effective oral mucositis prevention and treatment options.

High Unmet Medical Needs: Limitations of existing supportive care approaches are encouraging research into therapies that can reduce inflammation, alleviate pain, and accelerate oral mucosal healing.

Advancements in Drug Development: The development of novel anti-inflammatory agents, mucosal protectants, growth factors, and regenerative therapies is expanding the oral mucositis treatment pipeline.

Increasing Clinical Trial Activity: Ongoing clinical trials investigating innovative preventive and therapeutic approaches are supporting pipeline expansion and potential treatment breakthroughs. Growing Oncology Research Investments: Increasing investment in supportive oncology care and improved management of treatment-related complications is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop new oral mucositis therapies.

Oral Mucositis Pipeline Market Barriers



Complex Disease Mechanisms: The multifactorial pathophysiology of oral mucositis, involving inflammation, tissue damage, and impaired healing, complicates the development of effective treatments.

Clinical Trial Challenges: Differences in cancer types, treatment regimens, disease severity, and clinical assessment methods can make it difficult to demonstrate consistent therapeutic benefits.

Limited Treatment Options: The availability of effective, approved treatments remains limited for certain oral mucositis settings, while many existing approaches primarily focus on symptom management and supportive care.

Safety and Tolerability Concerns: Investigational therapies must demonstrate safety in patients who may already be immunocompromised due to cancer or its treatment, potentially complicating clinical development. Regulatory and Commercial Challenges: Demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements, securing regulatory approvals, and establishing cost-effectiveness may delay commercialization and limit investment in emerging therapies.

Scope of Oral Mucositis Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Oral Mucositis Companies: Galera Therapeutics, Soligenix, JN Biosciences, ImmunoForge, Paean Biotechnology Inc., Merck KGaA, and others

Key Oral Mucositis Therapies: GC4419, SGX942, HuABC2, PF1801, PN-101, M5049, and others

Oral Mucositis Therapeutic Assessment: Oral Mucositis current marketed and Oral Mucositis emerging therapies Oral Mucositis Market Dynamics: Oral Mucositis market drivers and Oral Mucositis market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Oral Mucositis Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Oral Mucositis Report Introduction

2. Oral Mucositis Executive Summary

3. Oral Mucositis Overview

4. Oral Mucositis- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Oral Mucositis Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Oral Mucositis Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Oral Mucositis Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Oral Mucositis Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Oral Mucositis Preclinical Stage Products

10. Oral Mucositis Therapeutics Assessment

11. Oral Mucositis Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Oral Mucositis Key Companies

14. Oral Mucositis Key Products

15. Oral Mucositis Unmet Needs

16. Oral Mucositis Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Oral Mucositis Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Oral Mucositis Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.