Cloud Infrastructure Company Nebius Launches Free AI Builder Program For Developers

MENAFN - GetNews) Creator-led campaign by the marketing agency DevTools Academy delivers more than 8 million social impressions and 1,800 signups, helping Nebius build early momentum for its AI developer initiative

HOUSTON, TX - October 30, 2026 - Nebius, an AI cloud company providing infrastructure for developing, training, and deploying AI applications, has generated more than 1,800 initial signups for its AI Builder Program through a creator-led developer marketing campaign executed in partnership with marketing agency DevTools Academy. The campaign reached millions of developers and AI professionals, generating more than 8 million cumulative social impressions across X and LinkedIn.

Launched in 2026, the Nebius AI Builder Program is a free initiative designed to help developers build AI applications using Nebius infrastructure and partner tools. Members receive more than $400 in technology credits, practical implementation blueprints, advanced training resources, and direct access to engineers behind the platform.

“The AI Builder Program is a big investment for Nebius. It's both a gift for the fast-growing AI development community and a way for Nebius to forge ground-level partnerships with the senior AI devs of tomorrow,” said Waqas Makhdum, VP of AI Builders at Nebius.

To support the program's launch and establish sustained visibility within the AI development community, Nebius partnered with developer marketing agency DevTools Academy to develop and execute a multi-platform creator marketing strategy focused on technical credibility, coordinated distribution, and measurable developer engagement.

The campaign engaged more than 400 creators across X and LinkedIn, prioritizing voices with relevant technical expertise and established credibility among developers. DevTools Academy coordinated content briefs, creator outreach, draft approvals, and publication schedules to maximize the reach and consistency of the campaign.

The strategy also extended beyond social media. By incorporating technical newsletters and other developer-focused channels, the campaign diversified its distribution and created additional opportunities to reach qualified audiences.

This sustained approach delivered results beyond the initial launch window. During the first 25 days of the post-launch campaign, the ongoing content initiative generated 1.31 million impressions among developers and technical decision-makers and drove 11,850 tracked clicks to the AI Builder Program. A single placement in a technical newsletter generated more than 2,200 clicks.

For Nebius, the AI Builder Program represents both an investment in the developer community and an opportunity to build relationships with the next generation of AI engineers.

Makhdum also highlighted the importance of sustained visibility beyond launch day, noting that Nebius wanted a strategy capable of delivering a successful launch while continuing to build awareness over time.

“We didn't want the AI Builder Program's launch to be a one-and-done kind of deal,” Makhdum said.“This program is going to be around for a long time, so we wanted the best of both worlds: a successful launch day, and the beginning of a sustained marketing push to maintain and increase visibility. That's something we trusted DevTools Academy to do-and they pulled it off really well.”

About Nebius

Nebius is an AI cloud company headquartered in Amsterdam, building infrastructure and services for the development, training, and deployment of artificial intelligence. Its platform includes GPU computing, AI inference, model training and fine-tuning, and industry-specific solutions. Nebius serves AI developers and enterprises across a range of industries.

Learn more at .

About DevTools Academy

DevTools Academy is a marketing agency by developers, for developers. DTA helps AI and developer tools companies reach technical audiences through developer marketing and creator partnerships. The company works across YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, UGC and technical newsletters. DevTools Academy's client work includes creator-led campaigns for companies including Cline, Coderabbit, and Oumi.